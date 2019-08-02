Remembering a champ, a legend, a king, a tough man, pro wrestler Harley Race

Pro wrestling icon Ric Flair visits Marlins Park Wrestling legend Ric Flair talks about Wrestling Night at Marlins Park on Friday night and praises Marlins sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Justin Bour. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wrestling legend Ric Flair talks about Wrestling Night at Marlins Park on Friday night and praises Marlins sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Justin Bour.

Of his generation, he’s the greatest heel on “God’s green earth.”

Harley Race is that man.

On Thursday we learned that man died at age 76 of lung cancer.

He fought til the end. That’s Harley Race.

Up until his death, Race continued to promote his wrestling school and promotion World League Wrestling in his home state Missouri.

Missouri is the “Show Me” state, and Race did just that.

A man’s man and a pro’s pro, he proved his greatness with his talk, his look, wrestling skill, ring psychology, toughness (mental and physical) and confidence.

Early in his career, an auto accident nearly cut short his foray into pro wrestling. Doctors told him he would never wrestle again and that he could lose his leg. Race did not listen. After an extensive rehab regimen, he neither lost his leg nor his career.

A no-nonsense performer, Race backed up what he said, embarking on eight NWA title reigns, a record broken by torch recipient and rival Nature Boy Ric Flair.

Whether working a 10-minute TV match or a 60-minute battle, Race wrestled with a slow, methodical style. Each move meant something.

Even today, when wrestlers embark on the business — training and wrestling — coaches will tell them to slow down in the ring. That’s difficult for the newbies. The adrenaline kicks into gear, and it’s a challenge pacing yourself, slowing the match.

If you want to learn how, take a class, Race 101.

Watching Race work is the epitome of how to stage a match. From the ring entrance, working the crowd, the removal of the robe, eyeing the opponent to the actual mat action, it’s a an art form, and Race the artist.

When time came to pass the torch, babyface Dusty Rhodes and heel Ric Flair seemed the top two on the list. The American Dream did win the NWA title three times on short reigns, but it was the Nature Boy who grabbed the torch and kept it for prolonged periods of time, besting Race’s record.

Ahead of his time, NWA’s Rhodes also worked for other promotions simultaneously, like the AWA and WWF, traveling the country for these different groups, before WWF went national. Flair was NWA through and through, so that seemed more fitting.

Classic battles between all of them. Race vs. Flair. Race vs. Rhodes. Flair vs. Rhodes.

What a time to be a pro wrestling fan, especially in Florida with Championship Wrestling from Florida, the home base of Rhodes. Because of that, we witnessed Race at his best on many occasions.

Thus, Race wrestled many matches throughout the Sunshine State, facing Jack Brisco, Dory Funk Jr., Terry Funk and of course Rhodes. Race did such a good job as a heel that no matter who stepped into the ring against him, fans wholeheartedly supported his opposition.

Historic, Race as the NWA Champ wrestled Superstar Billy Graham as the WWWF Champ in a cross-promotion, title vs. title, best two-out-of-3 falls, main event match on a megacard, presented by CWF, at the outdoor Orange Bowl in Miami. I was there in the drizzling rain and watched Race battle Graham. Like mailmen, those two pros still delivered.

Also in South Florida, Race defended the NWA belt against Andre the Giant in Hollywood. Saw that one, too. Race sold well again, taking several big bumps. Head-butting Andre didn’t work, but Race used his noggin in another way — somehow forcing Andre from the ring in brawling fashion, and Race retained on a double countout.

What a treat to see and hear Gordon Solie, the dean of pro wrestling commentators, talking to Race from the broadcast table. The way Race conducted himself during those interviews with that rough, modestly coarse voice and the NWA title propped on the table in front of him. Classic.

Later in his career, Race was involved in another historic moment. Ron Simmons became the first African American world champion when he won the WCW title in 1992 by beating Vader, managed by Harley Race.

Proud of his accomplishments and place in pro wrestling lore, Race rarely smiled nor raised his voice (ok, on occasion). He was tough, and he spoke tough, confidently over in this business.

His physique resembled more of a bar room brawler than someone in the Arnold Classic. His look, a trimmed beard, sideburns, mustache and short slightly bushy hair while sporting a few meaningful tattoos on his arms, gave him presence, and his stare could hurt you.

In the ring, I will remember his head-butts, his knee drop, the pile driver, his Indian death lock and how he took a back drop — one of the best at it. A fighting champion, he really sold being back dropped and body slammed, especially against Andre.

More history, Race won the King of the Ring Tournament in the WWF in 1986, parlaying that into a persona, and King Harley Race — complete with purple crown and robe -- was born.

He was managed by Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. What a duo.

For his efforts, Race is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, the NWA Hall of Fame and the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, and most importantly he is very well respected by generations past, present and into the future.

RIP Harley Race.

