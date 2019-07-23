Breakfast with Ziggler: Interview with WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler of SmackDown Live Miami

Spoelstra on Haslem: “I would love to have him back, unquestionably.” Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks to the media during the season-ending press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday April 12, 2019 in Miami. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks to the media during the season-ending press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday April 12, 2019 in Miami.

Interview with WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler in South Florida during a morning media tour to hype the WWE SmackDown Live show (and 205 Live) on Tuesday, July 23 at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.

The AAA is home to WWE fan Udonis Haslem, a forward for the three-time NBA champion Miami Heat.

Ziggler, a multi-time WWE title holder and standout wrestler, is also a stand-up comedian, working the circuit, time permitting.

First Watch -- healthy eating that tastes good -- served as the site for the breakfast style interview. The fine establishment is in the Sky Lake Plaza off Miami Gardens Drive.

Born in Ohio, a state that has produced many pro wrestling talent, Ziggler will wrestle in Miami for the WWE title in a triple threat battle against Samoa Joe and WWE Champ Kofi Kingston.

Also, Roman Reigns faces Drew McIntyre, and there will be a special appearance by guest commentator HBK Shawn Michaels.

Plus, see Intercontinental Champ Shinsuke Nakamura, Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, Elias, Ali, Finn Balor, Rusev with Lana, Sami Zayne, Andrade with Zelina Vega, The Iconics, Matt Hardy, and The New Day (Kingston and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champs Xavier Woods and Big E) and more.

What drama will unfold on the road to SummerSlam?

Ziggler discusses several topics including WWE, Miami, Kofi Kingston, Hornswoggle, The Miz, FCW, Steve Keirn, Briley Pierce, cereal, comedy, Andy Kaufman, Breakfast with Blassie.

Enjoy Breakfast with Ziggler

WWE SmackDown Live is 8 p.m. Tuesdays on USA Network. 205 Live is 10 p.m. Tuesdays on WWE Network.

That means following SmackDown Live tonight from Miami on USA Network, WWE will broadcast 205 Live from Miami on WWE Network.

For tickets to this WWE double-header in Miami, there’s still time.

Check out:

TicketMasterWWEMiami or go to the arena box office.

