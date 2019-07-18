WWE legend Sgt. Slaughter talks golf, WrestleMania, big Raw Reunion show on USA Network

Pro wrestling icon Ric Flair visits Marlins Park Wrestling legend Ric Flair talks about Wrestling Night at Marlins Park on Friday night and praises Marlins sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Justin Bour. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wrestling legend Ric Flair talks about Wrestling Night at Marlins Park on Friday night and praises Marlins sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Justin Bour.

Tampa, which will host WrestleMania for the first time next year, is also part of another historic event, and this one occurs on Monday, July 22.

Raw Reunion will be the largest WWE reunion ever, and the Amalie Arena in Tampa is the venue chosen for such an endeavor. USA Network will broadcast the show beginning at 8 p.m. EST.

Raw is the longest running episodic show ever in television programming.

The Who’s Who list for Raw Reunion includes Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Booker T, Triple H, Diesel, Razor Ramon, Ron Simmons, Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase, Bret Hitman Hart, Shawn Michaels, Mark Henry, Christian, Jerry The King Lawler, Jimmy Hart, X-Pac, Eric Bischoff, Lilian Garcia, Road Dogg, D-von Dudley, Mick Foley, The Godfather, Gerald Brisco, Pat Patterson, Rikishi, Sid Vicious and Sgt. Slaughter.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In my audio interview with The Sarge, the WWE Hall of Famer discusses the WWE Raw Reunion special, The Undertaker, golf, football great Dan Marino, music talent Darius Rucker, politics and more.

Slaughter, 70, is a former AWA America’s Champion, NWA U.S. Champion, NWA Tag Team Champion, and WWE Champion. When his in-ring career ended, he worked behind the scenes as an agent and discovering talent, like Razor Ramon, Kevin Nash, X-Pac, and The Undertaker.

Slaughter loves playing golf, hosting his own charity golf tournament in the past at Doral Golf & Country Club, now Trump National in Miami. He, too, participated in camouflage in a Marino celebrity golf tournament for autism at Weston Hills Country Club in South Florida.

A real-life American hero, Slaughter served in the U.S. Marines as a drill instructor stationed in Paris Island, South Carolina.

The day after that special Raw event, WWE SmackDown Live will be live on the USA Network on Tuesday from the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.

My Pro Wrestling Content and Shares

On the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/