AEW Weekend with Farah brothers, fans, media, Cody book signing, Darby airport sighting

All Elite Wrestling Fight for the Fallen on July 13 at Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville was the highlight of an interesting weekend.

The venue is connected to the south end of TIAA Bank Field, home of the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars. AEW and the Jaguars are owned by the Khan family.

Fight for the Fallen marked the first AEW show in Jacksonville, the hot new brand’s base.

Proceeds from the standout show and more (totaling $150,000) went to the Jacksonville Victim Assistance Advisory Council to help victims of gun violence.

What happens in Jacksonville, doesn’t stay in Jacksonville

Said hello to Darby Allin who waved from a nearby vending machine at the Jacksonville airport on July 12. Originally from Seattle, he mentioned he’s moving from Atlanta to Arizona. He also noted an interview opportunity with TV personality and pro wrestling interviewer Chris Van Vliet on July 13. Those are fun.

The Miami Dolphins were well represented at the Jacksonville airport. Offerdahl’s eatery and Shula’s burgers nestled themselves inside the concourse.

Line long for Shula’s, so Offerdahl’s for me. Turkey club with cracked pepper bacon, no mayo.

Driving around Downtown Jacksonville, I noticed not much signage for TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jaguars and adjoining Daily’s Place Amphitheater. Maybe because it’s July and football season is off. The complex is off Bay Street, not Bay Bay Street.

On July 12, more Miami flavor as AEW’s Hangman Page threw out the first pitch at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball game. The Jumbo Shrimp is the Double A affiliate of your MLB Miami Marlins. The ballpark is across from TIAA Bank Field and Daily’s Place Amphitheater.

Walking downtown on July 13, I ran into big-time wrestling fan Jeremy Ivans, who also made the trek from South Florida for Fight for the Fallen. Fancy meeting you here. Jeremy enjoys AEW very much and attends many of its events.

At the hotel, I saw standout indie referee Tony Stabile. We discussed his first heel ref bit recently with Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling at Florida Supercon in Miami Beach. Tony did a real good job, helping the heel faction Cobra from the G.I. Joe Series. Hail Cobra!

FSCW features trained pro wrestlers wrestling in cosplay.

On Jly 13, I spoke with some AEW fans in the lobby of the Lexington Hotel & Conference Center and at the nearby dock. Then ventured across the Main Street Bridge to Daily’s Place Amphitheater.

Spent some time visiting the Jumbo Shrimp. Confirmed that during the season there is Jumbo Shrimp Night at the ballpark.

In between the ballpark and TIAA Bank Field with Daily’s Place Amphitheater is a well-designed memorial for all the brave men and women from Duval County who died while serving in the U.S. military. An eternal flame symbolized their service and their memory.

Fans stood in line early for AEW Fight for the Fallen. I walked alongside the long line — from beginning to end — to talk AEW and pro wrestling with them on video. Learned a lot about AEW fans.

They traveled from as far as Edmonton and Toronto for the Jacksonville show. Also met some from Georgia, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina and South Florida (Miami and Sunrise).

Here are my videos of fans talking AEW and more.

A solid contingent of media attending including Scott Fishman from TV Insider with photographer Nick Mayberry of South Floridia, Nick Hausman of WrestleZone, Jay Reddick from the Orlando Sentinel and pro wrestling interviewer and South Florida WSVN Ch.7 TV personality Chris Van Vliet along with his assistant/girlfriend/TV reporter Alanna Marie.

Chris, who is noted for his YouTube channel of pro wrestling interviews, drew a crowd in the stands and on the concourse before the show with many asking for photos with him. Very cool.

---

Photo By Jim Varsallone

A.J., a young lad in his elementary school years, also partook in the media scrum, following the show. He was prepared — his questions ready on notepad, Not intimidated and overcoming the late-night hours, he impressed, asking good questions of AEW wrestlers and AEW founder, president and CEO Tony Khan.

A covered Daily’s Place appeared full to the brim with a hot (loud) crowd, and the wrestlers delivered. An action-packed show — featuring a mix of established stars and newer talent to a bigger stage — went long, and it was hot (temperature wise on a clear North Florida night), but the fans and wrestlers remained loyal to the end.

I enjoyed the Kenny Omega — Cima match and the Brotherhood against the Brothers Buck, but I really liked and marveled at the precision of the Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix) against So Cal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky with Christopher Daniels). Also impressed with the work of Referee Aubrey Edwards in that match.

Photo Courtesy AEW

Photo Courtesy AEW

Photo Courtesy AEW

Good to see Darby Allin and Leva Bates involved on the show. Allin is a young, crowd favorite, and Bates worked well as The Librarian. They’ve worked the South Florida indies as well as Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling at Florida Supercon.

Photo By Jim Varsallone

Photo By Jim Varsallone

MJF, another young talent, is always entertaining and brings old-school kayfabe into the new-school culture.

Cool to see Awesome Kong face-to-face with Aja Kong, after Brandi Rhodes’ victory against Allie.

Photo By Nick Mayberry

The show concluded with a check presentation of $150,000 to the Jacksonville Victim Assistance Advisory Council to help victims of gun violence. Of those moneys, $110,000 from AEW, $25,000 from presenting sponsor Farah & Farah, $10,00 from Kenny Omega, $5,000 from Cody Rhodes.

Photo Courtesy AEW

Photo Courtesy AEW

Author Cody Rhodes at Barnes & Noble

Add author to Cody Rhodes growing list of achievements.

On Sunday, drove to the Cody Rhodes book signing at Barnes & Noble at the St. John’s Town Center Mall off Midtown Parkway in Jacksonville.

Photo By Jim Varsallone

Photo By Jim Varsallone

A good turnout, fans of all ages, formed a long line throughout the bookstore — impressive — for Cody’s children’s book, “Cody Heart of the Mountain.”

“Cody Heart of the Mountain” is the second book in “The Elite Team” series, and it teaches children that everyone has unique abilities, even their perceived enemies. By working together, readers learn they can overcome obstacles to unite the world.

The story features the Elite Team (Cody, Brandi Rhodes, Matt and Nick Jackson, Hangman Adam Page, Kenny Omega) camping in the wilderness and overcoming mistrust and jealousy.

Inspired by the storytelling of his dad, the late, great American Dream Dusty Rhodes, the book is available on Amazon and anywhere books are sold including Barnes & Noble, Target and Indiebound.

Published by Trism Books, “Cody Heart of the Mountain” retails for $16.95.

I did not stay for the entire book signing, but from what I did witness, Cody took time with each fan. Really cool.

Photo By Jim Varsallone

Photo By Jim Varsallone

Barnes & Noble did a nice job with the book display and seating area for the signing. Credit to Sean and his staff.

Other brothers involved with AEW Fight for the Fallen

The Rhodes and the Young Bucks weren’t the only brothers involved in AEW Fight for the Fallen.

Presenting sponsor Farah & Farah, a Jacksonville-based personal injury law firm with locations throughout Florida and in Georgia, is owned and operated by brothers and old-school Championship Wrestling from Florida fans Chuck and Eddie Farah.

Photo Courtesy AEW

Sunday capped off the trip with an interesting interview with the Farah brothers at their Downtown Jacksonville office. They discuss AEW, Fight for the Fallen, giving back, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Khan family, the Championship Wrestling from Florida days in Jacksonville, Dusty Rhodes, meeting the Rhodes brothers.

Final thoughts

Was Chris Jericho’s masked black outfit an homage to The Midnight Rider?

Some old-school Minnesota wrecking crew style offense (working on the arm) by the Rhodes brothers, a la Ole and Gene Anderson.

Great ring gear on Kip Sabian for his match with Hangman Page. Green and orange. Must be a Canes’ fan.

Hey Hey It’s Conrad. Wrestling podcast host and Starrcast coordinator Conrad Thompson sported a good seat for the show.

Nearby, there’s Ronnie Lang of Atlas Security. ECW memories, for sure.

Commentary provided by WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and former Miami Herald pro wrestling columnist Alex Marvez.

Ring announcer WWE alum Justin Roberts. The timekeeper WWE alum Dasha Fuentes. One of the skilled photographers, South Florida’s own Sadiel Speedy Ruiz.

Plenty of BBQ, bars, gentlemen clubs and Whataburgers throughout the city. A Waffle House, too, of course.

Roads of interest Bay Street, Hogan Street, I-95, Main Street, Prudential Drive, Riverplace Boulevard, Adams Street, US 1.

Next for AEW

AEW All Out is Aug. 31 from the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago. The event will determine AEW’s inaugural champion as Chris Jericho battles Hangman Adam Page.

Starrcast III Fanfest is Aug. 29-Sept. 1 also in Chicago. Stage shows from Starrcast III available via Fite TV.

AEW on TV and social media

AEW will start broadcasting weekly shows on TNT beginning in October.

AEW website https://www.allelitewrestling.com/

AEW Twitter https://twitter.com/AEWrestling

AEW Facebook https://www.facebook.com/AllEliteWrestling/

