Interview with WWE Champ Kofi Kingston, who leads SmackDown Live into Miami

What a 2019 for WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston, and there’s still more to go.

Kingston, 37, won the UpUpDownDown title, besting Jack Gallagher in May. Prior, his New England Patriots won yet another NFL Super Bowl in February, and to top the list, he won the coveted WWE title on the grandest stage, WrestleMania, in April.

The champ now leads the WWE SmackDown Live TV show into Miami on Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena, home of the three-time NBA champion Miami Heat and WWE fan Udonis Haslem.

USA Network will broadcast the two-hour event beginning at 8 p.m.

A member of The New Day, Kingston isn’t the only member of the talented ensemble wearing gold. His New Day brethren Big E and Xavier Woods recently won the WWE SmackDown tag titles (the New Day’s sixth tag title reign) at WWE Extreme Rules in Philadelphia.

Another city Kingston shows the love and enjoys visiting is Miami, except when the Heat beats his Boston Celtics at the AAA.

“When Miami was playing the Celtics in the playoffs, I actually got tickets to go,” Kingston said, “and the environment was so hostile. Every time Dwyane Wade was bringing the ball up. the whole arena was White Hot. Everybody’s got their white shirts on and just going nuts, and that just goes to the passion that Miami has for their athletic events.”

That atmosphere resonates strongly with Kingston.

“I am looking forward to coming to Miami [with SmkackDown Live],” he added. “I feel like it’s an underrated market. I always look forward to going there as a WWE superstar, because they always bring the energy.

“So anybody who wants to be among good energy, you got to come to the show and check it out. It’s gonna be amazing.”

Debuting in 2006, Kingston is the 30th WWE Triple Crown Champion and 20th Grand Slam Champion (13th under the current format).

Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan for the WWE championship at Wrestlemania 35 before 82.265 fans on April 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. He became the first African-born WWE champion.

Kingston was born in Kumasi, Ashanti in Ghana, West Africa. His family moved to the United States, settling in Boston. He loves sports, becoming a fan of Boston and New England pro teams. He graduated from Boston College before turning his attention to professional wrestling.

Formerly of Tampa, he now resides in Austin with his wife and kids, who are big WWE (and Kofi) fans.

Kingston discusses his big year, UpUpDownDown, WrestleMania 35, SmackDown Live Miami, the AmericanAirlines Arena, the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics, Mr. 24-7, the 24-7 Title and more.

Following SmackDown Live from Miami, WWE will broadcast 205 Live from Miami on WWE Network.

