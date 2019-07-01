FSCW, a staple of Florida Supercon, attracts big crowds with fun cosplay wrestling

When you combine pro wrestling and cosplay at a comic con, the show is something special, and attendees just love it.

Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling returns to Florida Supercon from July 4-7 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

FSCW -- which features trained pro wrestlers wrestling in cospaly --- will deliver one show each evening at the FSCW Arena in the Lincoln Road Room of the Miami Beach CC.

FSCW is a top attraction, a mega highlight of Florida Supercon, and the crowds prove it.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Photo By Jim Varsallone

Cosplay dream matches come to life as Skeletor with Evil-Lyn battles Captain America, Hercule Satan with Jimmy Firecracker against Bane, Junkrat and Road Hog vs. Mario and Luigi, Mileena vs. Storm, Spider-Man vs. Daredevil.

Celebrity guests enjoy the action and entertaining role play, too, and they also “want in.” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley got involved as did Lloyd Kaufman (Toxic Avenger creator), Barbara Dunkelman (voice of Yang XIao of RWBY), Alan Oppenheimer (voice of Skeletor), Martin Kove (Cobra Kai Sensei John Kreese of Karate Kid) and others. BTW, Kaufman, 73-years-young, and the Toxic Avenger are the FSCW tag champs.

Formerly known as Florida Super Championship Wrestling, it’s more than wrestling. The wrestlers look the part and act the part.

Pro wrestling in its 80s form served as cosplay, sort of, with the various cartoon type character portrayals.

This is an extension of that, with wrestlers (and referees like Master Yoshi) bringing the anime, comic book, video game character to life.





After shows, the cosplay wrestlers partake in a meet-and-greet with fans (kids and adults).

Plenty of photos, smiles, hand shakes and good-natured banter between them.

Last year during a FSCW show at Florida Supercon in Fort Lauderdale -- Miami Beach CC undergoing renovations -- an FSCW angle went viral as WWE alum Gangrel eliminated surprise Rumble battle royal entrant Geoffrey the giraffe from Toys-R-Us . The skit even made ESPN SportsCenter.

What will happen this time at FSCW July 4-7?

Whatever it is, it will be good. Hey, maybe viral.

Twitter https://twitter.com/FSCWrestling?lang=en

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/FantasySuperCosplayWrestling/

Talent Talking FSCW

More pro wrestling at Florida Supercon

WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley and Jerry Lawler will once again sign autographs, pose for photos and talk with fans. Lawler will display his tremendous artwork, too, including his offerings to Michael Kingston’s Headlocked comic books. Kingston will be on hand as well.

The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) will be featured as first-time guests at Florida Supercon. Formerly of Ring of Honor, they are now an integral part of the new, hot brand All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

The Young Bucks will appear Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7. They will hold a Q&A for fans at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7 at the FSCW Arena in the Lincoln Road Room.

Foley is at Florida Supercon Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6. His Q&A for fans is 4 p.m. Friday, July 5 at the FSCW Arena.

Lawler will be at Florida Supercon all four days and will participate in a Q&A with Kingston on Saturday, July 6 at Noon in Room 203-205.

Website https://www.floridasupercon.com/

Twitter https://twitter.com/FloridaSupercon

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/floridasupercon/

My Pro Wrestling Content and Shares





On the Web and Social Media





http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/