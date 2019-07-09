Talking AEW wrestling with Dustin Rhodes and AEW business with Nik Sobic

‘Ouch’ WWE wrestler body slams Texas deputy into a table WWE wrestler Dustin Rhodes body slams Williamson County deputy into a table. The deputy agreed to be body slammed if he met his fundraising goal for St. Baldrick's, a charity that funds grants for cancer research. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK WWE wrestler Dustin Rhodes body slams Williamson County deputy into a table. The deputy agreed to be body slammed if he met his fundraising goal for St. Baldrick's, a charity that funds grants for cancer research.

All Elite Wrestling is family owned and operated, so it’s fitting that brothers vs. brothers highlight AEW’s Fight for the Fallen on Saturday from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

The Natural Dustin Rhodes is teaming with his brother, Cody, to face the brother combination of Nick and Matt Jackson (The Young Bucks) in an epic tag battle.

Both teams know the feeling, the excitement, the prestige of wearing championship gold, but this battle means more than a coveted leather strap.

All the event’s proceeds will be donated to victims of gun violence.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In a recent phone interview, Dustin Rhodes talked about AEW, Fight for the Fallen, the Young Buacks, Cody Rhodes, Dusty Rhodes, Goldust, old school wrestling, WWE, a revitalization to wrestle, possibly leading a wrestling school for AEW, social media, MJF and more.

Dustin recently delivered an amazing, intense, emotion-filled match against Cody at AEW’s inaugural show Double or Nothing.

He is now gearing for that stellar tag match — brothers versus brothers — at AEW’s Fight for the Fallen.

Debuting in 1988 against Bob Cook in Championship Wrestling from Florida, Dustin is nearing his fifth decade wrestling pro style. At 50 years young, Dustin has been revitalized, rejuvenated with pro wrestling via AEW. He has a passion again for wrestling, and it shows.

A WWE alum, his Goldust character was ahead of its time and is one of the most bizarre and successful personas in wrestling history, thanks to the efforts of Dustin and his ability to adapt and change. Wrestling psychology is very important to him, and he helps anyone in the business who asks, and he would like to run a pro wrestling school for AEW in Texas.

Dustin has won many championships, including the WWE tag titles twice with his brother Cody (Stardust). His father is the late, great American Dream Dusty Rhodes.





Turning to more AEW Business with Nic Sobic

For more of the business side of AEW, Nik Sobic participated in a phone interview to discuss all things AEW, including its Fight for the Fallen show with proceeds going to victims of gun violence.





Sobic, an Ivy Leaguer who boasts a business and football background, is the vice president of Business Operations for AEW. He also works for the Jacksonville Jaguars of theNFL.





AEW and the Jaguars are owned by the Khan family.

Sobic talks AEW business, shows, locations, demographic, background, the Khan family, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and more.

Sobic played offensive line for Harvard University, where he earned a bachelor of arts degree in economics. He played a little football with the NFL New Orleans Saints and CFL Toronto Argonauts before turning his attention to the business world.

Sobic, a college starter, protected Harvard quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who now plays for the Miami Dolphins. Nik also interned for a company with fellow Harvard grad (and WWE alum) Chris Nowinski.

Sobic talks Harvard, football, burritos, Nowinski, Fitzpatrick, charity and more.

AEW Fight for the Fallen

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Fight for the Fallen is Saturday from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

Proceeds will be donated to victims of gun violence.

Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson).

Kenny Omega vs. Cima.

Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie.

Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian.

Darby Allin, Jimmy Havoc and Joey Janela vs. MJF, Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears.

SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky with Christopher Daniels) vs. Lucha Brothers (Pentagón Jr. and Rey Fenix).

More TBA.

AEW website https://www.allelitewrestling.com/

AEW Twitter https://twitter.com/AEWrestling

AEW Facebook https://www.facebook.com/AllEliteWrestling/

SHARE COPY LINK Excerpts from Tacoma-born pro wrestler Shane "Swerve" Strickland's first state appearance fighting Cody Rhodes, son of WWE superstar Dusty Rhodes, at Washington Hall in Seattle on Jan. 13, 2017. The DEFY Wrestling circuit will be coming to Tacoma

My Pro Wrestling Content and Shares

On the Web and Social Media





http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/