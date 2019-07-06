Kayla Harrison talks ATT, PFL, Olympics, Rousey, WWE, Impractical Jokers, Fearless Foundation

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

History-making, two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison, who is training at the illustrious American Top Team in South Florida, is competing for the innovative Professional Fighters League.

Harrison, 28, is from Middletown, Ohio. She began training in judo at age 6, continued to improve (it took a while) and then really excel. As she rose through the ranks, she later trained in Boston with Ronda Rousey, who too excelled in judo.

There, Coach Jimmy Pedro and his family helped Harrison grow as an athlete and as a person.

Harrison talks judo, Ronda Rousey, WWE, Olympic medals, Jimmy Pedro, Fearless Foundation, Impractical Jokers, Professional Fighters League and more.

Harrison became the top judo athlete in the world, winning the gold medal at the Olympics in 2012 in London and 2016 in Brazil. She made history in London by becoming the first American (man or woman) to win Olympic gold in judo.

Harrison talks MMA, American Top Team, her ultra competitiveness, judo, Professional Fighters League, ESPN, overcoming losses, making history, Olympics, celebrating and more.

She retired in 2016 with a 45-7 record in major events and the distinction of being the youngest person in the United States to ever be awarded the rank Rokudan (6th Degree Black Belt).

What’s next?

Harrison turned her attention to MMA. She eventually moved to South Florida, joining American Top Team in Coconut Creek.

A very competitive person who enjoys training, she also likes to laugh and have fun.

Twice she appeared on the hidden camera reality comedy series Impractical Jokers on TruTV.

That was fun, but her main focus, her only focus these days, is MMA.

Debuting in MMA in 2018, Harrison is now 4-0, competing for the Professional Fighters League, the first organization to present MMA through a regular season, playoffs and championship format. Harrison anchors the first women’s 155 in MMA for the PFL, which is seen on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Like Season 1 of PFL, the champion of Season 2 on New Year’s Eve wins $1-million.

To reach the PFL quarterfinals, Harrison must defeat Morgan Frier at PFL 4 on July 11 on ESPN2 and ESPN+ from the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. Playoffs are in October.

Check out https://www.pflmma.com/.

In so many ways, Harrison is an inspiration on and off the mat and decagon.

Harrison, who was sexually abused as a youth by her judo coach in Ohio, started the Fearless Foundation, which shines a light on the darkness that is child sexual abuse and enriches the lives of survivors through education and sport.

To learn more, visit https://www.kaylaharrison.com/fearless-foundation.

