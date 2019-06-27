Actor Nick Frost talks Florida Supercon, Fighting With My Family, The Rock, FSCW, Miami, soccer

Pro wrestling will be well represented when Florida Supercon returns to Miami-Dade County from July 4 to 7 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

One of the top celebs is actor Nick Frost, who portrayed Ricky Knight, the dad of WWE Superstar Paige in the movie “Fighting With My Family,” the story of Paige and her wrestling family in England, also home of Frost.

The successful movie, a biopic from a documentary, is a WWE Studios and Seven Bucks Productions venture under the auspices of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia.

Frost, 47, is also a comedian, screenwriter, producer, and author, and he regularly collaborates with longtime friend and actor Simon Pegg.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Frost was in the movie “Snow White and the Huntsman” and lent his voice to “The Adventures of Tintin.” He appeared in cult classics like “Spaced,” “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz” and “Attack the Block.”

Frost played rugby and soccer growing up and is a soccer fan. He also watched pro wrestling, noting his favorites.

In an audio interview with Frost, he discusses those favorites, Florida Supercon, visiting Miami, “Fighting With My Family,” The Rock, soccer and more.

Frost, who has a booth at Florida Supercon July 5-7, conducts a Q&A for fans at 5 p.m. on July 6 in Grand Ballroom A.

More pro wrestling at Florida Supercon

WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley and Jerry Lawler will once again sign autographs, pose for photos and talk with fans. Lawler will display his tremendous artwork, too, including his offerings to Michael Kingston’s Headlocked comic books. Kingston will be on hand as well.

The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) will be featured as first-time guests at Florida Supercon. Formerly of Ring of Honor, they are now an integral part of the new, hot brand All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

The Young Bucks will appear Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7. They will hold a Q&A for fans at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7 at the FSCW Arena in the Lincoln Road Room.

Foley is at Florida Supercon Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6. His Q&A for fans is 4 p.m. Friday, July 5 at the FSCW Arena.

Lawler will be at Florida Supercon all four days and will participate in a Q&A with Kingston on Saturday, July 6 at Noon in Room 203-205.

Website https://www.floridasupercon.com/

Twitter https://twitter.com/FloridaSupercon

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/floridasupercon/

A highlight of Florida Supercon is Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling, where trained pro wrestlers dress in cosplay to do battle in the ring. There is a show each night with big crowds who enjoy the action and efforts immensely.

Twitter https://twitter.com/FSCWrestling?lang=en





Facebook https://www.facebook.com/FantasySuperCosplayWrestling/

My Pro Wrestling Content and Shares

On the Web and Social Media





http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/