WWE alum Alberto Del Rio offers health insurance, wrestling training with new wrestling group

Photo Courtesy Combate Americas

Members of two of the most famous pro wrestling families are joining forces to make pro wrestling and pro wrestlers better.

WWE alum Alberto Del Rio (aka Alberto el Patron) is teaming with fellow WWE alum Chavo Guerrero Jr. to form a new pro wrestling promotion based in Mexico titled Nacion Lucha Libre.

Del Rio, 42, who lives in Texas, is from the famous Dos Caras/Mil Mascaras lucha libre/pro wrestling family. Chavo’s family (The Guerreros) is wrestling royalty, too.

Born in Mexico, Del Rio is very creative (like Chavo) as well as a smart businessman, good product endorser, talented wrestler and a leader.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A former MMA fighter, Del Rio is not only helping grow Combate Americas MMA, but he is training to fight for the company later this year. Combate Americas, the first Hispanic MMA sports and media franchise, is run by CEO Campbell McLaren, who is the co-founder of UFC.

Watching McLaren run his business -- the way he treated people and how he even pitched-in with cage set-up -- inspired Del Rio.

And Nacion Lucha Libre is stepping up its game by providing health and life insurance for wrestlers.

Nacion Lucha Libre, which will also have shows in America, will debut on July 11 in Mexico City. Del Rio and Guerrero will wrestle on shows, and a wrestling school associated with the company will open in Mexico, too.

Plans are for TV on Sunday nights, beginning July 13 on Imagen TV.

One interesting idea is to combine with Combate Americas for a special MMA and pro wrestling show.

Del Rio talks talks Nacion Lucha Libre, health insurance, Combate Americas MMA and more.

Del Rio talks fighting MMA again, his new wrestling group and school, shows in America, a special MMA and pro wrestling show combined and more.

Nacion Lucha Libre

The debut show is 8 p.m. Friday, July 11 at Sala de Armas in Mexico City, Mexico.

Team Mexico (Alberto El Patron, Dr. Wagner Jr., El Hijo del Fantasma) vs. Team Puerto Rico (Miami’s own MVP, El Mesias (aka Mil Muertes), Apolo)

The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Pentagon Jr.) vs. Chavo Guerrero Jr. & Mecha Wolf 450

Damian 666 vs. El Solar vs. Negro Navarro vs. El Canek

Fresero Jr. & Mr. Iguana vs. Bestia 666 & Black Taurus vs. The Laredo Kid & The Tiger

Flamita & Daga vs. Rey Horus & Puma King

Sexy Dulce (aka Sexy Star), Lady Flammer & Reina Oscura vs. Thunder Rosa, Cristy Jaynes & Stephanie Vaquer

Bram, La Mascara & Batab El Guerrero vs. Hijo de Dos Caras, Hijo de Wagner & Dual

Relampago vs Heddi Karaoui

Card subject to change.

Ricardo Rodriguez is a referee, and Florida’s own Kamille, a young talent who has worked for the NWA and Ring of Honor, is on the roster.

UWA and AAA legends Dos Caras and Tinieblas will be honored at the show.

Nacion Lucha Libre will be seen on Imagen TV, the network that also airs one-hour versions of WWE’s Raw and SmackDown.

The shows will broadcast 10:30 p.m. Sundays, beginning July 13.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NacionLuchaOficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NacionLucha

Combate Americas

Combate Americas returns to Fresno, California with a star-studded MMA extravaganza at Midnight EST/ 9 p.m. PST on Friday, Aug. 2 live on Univision and UDN from Save Mart Center.

Talented, tough women will be main eventing in a flyweight battle as MMA superstar Zoila Frausto will fight multiple-time Judo and Sambo champion Reina Cordoba.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CombateAmericas/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/combateamericas

My Pro Wrestling Content and Shares

On the Web and Social Media





http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/