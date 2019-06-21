The present and future of women’s wrestling in good brands with Tessa Blanchard

Photo Courtesy WOW

Tessa Blanchard is one of the top wrestlers going today, and she’s only 23 years old.

A hybrid in the current pro wrestling landscape, she is serious on mic and can compete against women and men, making her words and actions very believable.

That puts the present and future of women’s wrestling in good hands with her and other young talents such as Toni Storm, Jordynne Grace, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley and Deonna Purrazzo.

A third-generation talent, Blanchard has built quite a name and reputation for herself since debuting in 2014.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Photo Courtesy Impact Wrestling

Blanchard is the WOW (Women of Wrestling) Champ and a former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champ. She was the Impact Wrestling Knockout of the Year in 2018, a year she was also ranked No. 15 of the top women’s wrestlers in the world by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. She is a former Phoenix of RISE Champ, ECWA Women’s Champ and WSU Champ. She teamed with Vanessa Kraven to win the Shimmer tag team titles.

Not to be outdone, Blanchard wrestled in WWE’s inaugural Mae Young Classic in 2017.

Her pedigree features dad Tully, a member of the original Four Horsemen, and granddad, Joe Blanchard, a famous promoter and wrestler. Her stepfather is NWA standout Magnum TA.

Speaking of family...

An aspiring actress (prior to wrestling), Blanchard was the stunt double for Florence Pugh, who portrayed WWE Superstar Paige, in the film Fighting with My Family, produced by Dwayne The Rock Johnson, about the life of Paige and her wrestling family in England.

Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary XVII

Blanchard is gearing up for Slammiversary XVII, celebrating the 17th anniversary of Impact Wrestling on Sunday, July 7 live on pay-per-view from Gilley’s in Dallas.

Blanchard participated in an Impact Wrestling Media Conference Call Q&A, discussing a myriad of subjects.

Here she discusses Ross Forman, Gail Kim, Jordynne Grace, Molly Holly, goals and more. (Impact Wrestling broadcaster Josh Mathews also adds some commentary).

Blanchard talks Impact Wrestling roster, Gail Kim, squatting, Disco Inferno and more.

She notes her diet, healthy eating and more.

Blanchard discusses her busy schedule, Impact Wrestling, WOW, Fighting with My Family and more.

She talks Daga, intergender wrestling, Impact Wrestling Knockouts, WOW and more.

Blanchard on WOW on AXS TV

WOW – Women Of Wrestling, an all-female promotion featuring its champion Tessa Blanchard, moves to Saturdays prime time at 8 p.m. beginning July 13 on AXS TV.

Including Florida’s own Santana Garrett, the eight-week recap of Season 1 will set the stage for the WOW Season 2 premiere on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on AXS TV.

New to the WOW roster is Adrenaline, aka Impact Wrestling’s Diamante, aka South Florida’s own Angel Rose.

WOW is owned by NBA Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss in partnership with WOW (and GLOW) Founder David McLane. AXS TV is owned by NBA Dallas Mavericks owner and ABC Shark Tank co-star Mark Cuban.

Photo Courtesy WOW

My Pro Wrestling Content and Shares

On the Web and Social Media





http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/