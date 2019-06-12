Plenty of pro wrestling shows in June in South Florida

Plenty of pro wrestling action in June in South Florida, featuring newcomers, up-and-comers, established talent, alums from top companies, legends (i.e. WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund) and more.

Get up close to the fun and excitement and meet the wrestlers, before, during and after shows.

*Full Throttle Pro Wrestling: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at Kelsey Theater in Lake Park (West Palm Beach).

*Coastal Championship Wrestling: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22 at Festival Marketplace in Pompano Beach.

*BluePrint Pro Wrestling: 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23 at DS SportsPlex in Deerfield Beach.

*Ronin Pro Wrestling: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29 at Broward College Gym in Pembroke Pines.

*Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum: 4 p.m. Sunday, June 30 in Dania Beach.

