Plenty of pro wrestling shows in June in South Florida

Plenty of pro wrestling action in June in South Florida, featuring newcomers, up-and-comers, established talent, alums from top companies, legends (i.e. WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund) and more.

Get up close to the fun and excitement and meet the wrestlers, before, during and after shows.

*Full Throttle Pro Wrestling: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at Kelsey Theater in Lake Park (West Palm Beach).

*Coastal Championship Wrestling: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22 at Festival Marketplace in Pompano Beach.

*BluePrint Pro Wrestling: 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23 at DS SportsPlex in Deerfield Beach.

*Ronin Pro Wrestling: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29 at Broward College Gym in Pembroke Pines.

*Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum: 4 p.m. Sunday, June 30 in Dania Beach.

Jim Varsallone

Jim Varsallone covers pro wrestling, something he’s done since his college days in the late 1980s. Spanning four decades, he currently covers WWE (Raw, SmackDown and NXT), Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground, MLW, WOW, AEW and the South Florida indies. He also writes MMA -- mostly profile stories and video interviews with American Top Team talent in South Florida. As for pro wrestling, he writes feature stories and profile pieces, updates upcoming show schedules in South Florida, photographs the action and interviews talent (audio and video) -- sharing the content here and via social media on his Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel).

