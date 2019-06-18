WWE alum Al Snow helping wrestlers with life after wrestling via wrestling’s first trade school

Al Snow made quite a living in the wrestling ring with Head, and these days he’s using his head to help others — not only training those interested in the craft but also devising a program for life after wrestling.

Ohio Valley Wrestling, under the direction of Snow, recently opened pro wrestling’s first trade school — The Al Snow Wrestling Academy.

Snow, who held a mannequin head with the words “Help Me” inscribed across his and her foreheads, is now helping others with this unique concept.

Snow talks OVW program, life after wrestling, early deaths and more after Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum show in South Florida.

The Al Snow Wrestling Academy is something that can help pro wrestlers transition into other careers, give them another option than just competing or refereeing in the squared circle.

Based in Louisville, OVW was recently granted state accreditation via the Kentucky Department of Education. Students will study English, business, finance, marketing and TV production and of course train in wrestling.

The two-year program requires 60 credit hours for a degree in professional wrestling and sports entertainment.

Pro wrestling training in itself is costly. Accreditation means students can apply for financial aid and scholarships.

FROM OVW’s WEBSITE

“The stars of today and superstars of tomorrow are trained and educated into the Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) system via the Al Snow Wrestling Academy (ASWA).

“The training academy that has been around for the past decade was developed into a trade school in 2019. The ASWA is able to still provide the same high level of education and training, and now can offer scholarships, grants and other educational opportunities to their students.

“Based on your application, video submission, combine performance and/or live audition, we can work with you on placement in our beginner, intermediate, advanced or job placement levels. There may be even scholarship or grant opportunities we can offer. Contact us today to find out more.”

You can also go to the Academy’s website: ASWA.LIVE.

Snow talks OVW Combine and trade school program after Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum show in South Florida.

OVW ALUMNI

Founded in 1993, OVW has a solid reputation. It even served as developmental for Impact Wrestling and WWE.

Under the direction of previous owner Danny Davis, OVW had a hand in the training of John Cena, Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, Beth Phoenix, Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, CM Punk, Mickie James, Mr. Anderson, Matt Morgan, Shelton Benjamin, ODB, Taeler Hendrix, Wade Barrett, John Morrison, Dolph Ziggler, Ruby Riott, The Miz, Tye Dillinger, Rob Terry, Eve Torres, Tara, Cody Rhodes and more.

Snow trained some of those listed above while with OVW.

Visit https://ovwrestling.com/.

About Al Snow

Snow, 55, was born in Lima, Ohio. He was initially trained by Jim Lancaster, promoter of Ohio’s Midwest Championship Wrestling.

Snow made his in-ring debut in 1982. He has worked nationally and internationally — including stints with ECW, Impact Wrestling, Smokey Mountain Wrestling and WWE — and still competes occasionally on the indie circuit.

Snow has commentated pro wrestling, worked as a road agent and show producer and trained wrestlers. He has appeared in several movies (one being “Rudy”) and is the co-founder of the popular Collar X Elbow clothing brand.

He is friends with fellow WWE alums Mick Foley and D-Lo Brown.

