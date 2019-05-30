Fighting

Paul Triple H Levesque discusses historic WWE NXT TakeOver: XXV event and more

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul Triple H Levesque conducted a media conference call Q&A on Thursday in conjunction with NXT TakeOver: XXV, which is Saturday live on WWE Network from the Webster Bank Arena (home of Fairfield University basketball) in Bridgeport, Conn.

Quite the accomplishment as WWE’s developmental branch has also morphed into a successful brand, delivering quality talent and quality shows.

Led by a solid team of coaches, the WWE Performance Center in Orlando grooms talent into superstars -- ready for the Raw, SmackDown Live and NXT shows.

Levesque talks NXT TakeOver: XXV, Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Tyler Breeze, and more.

Levesque talks his learning curve and the NXT tag titles.

Levesque talks talent plan, AEW, DX, and NXT focus.

Levesque talks main roster talent to NXT and making NXT a career in WWE.

Levesque Talks NXT TakeOver: XXV in Bridgeport, pre-show panel, titles, and FOX.

Levesque talks talent on social media, class on social media and Matt Riddle.

Levesque talks NXT TakeOver creative, NXT UK, NXT San Jose, NXT brand.



WWE NXT TakeOver: XXV

WWE NXT TakeOver: XXV on Saturday live on WWE Network from the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Conn.

NXT Champ Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole of Undisputed Era.

P1010079.JPG
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA Photo By Jim Varsallone

NXT Women’s champ Shayna Baszler vs. Io Shirai.

IMG_0243.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

NXT North American Champ Velveteen Dream vs. Tyler Breeze.

IMG_0251.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) vs. The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler) in a ladder match for the vacated NXT tag team titles.

P1010164.JPG
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA Photo By Jim Varsallone

Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong.

IMG_0253.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

NXT on WWE Network

NXT is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on WWE Network.

For NXT news and notes, click NXTnewsNotes.

