Interview with American Top Team fighter Pedro Munhoz, who is gearing up for UFC 238

Pedro “The Young Punisher” Munhoz (18-3) of Torrance, California, fights Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling (17-3) of Uniondale, New York, in a bantamweight battle during UFC 238 on Saturday from the United Center in Chicago.

Munhoz, who trains at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, is ranked No. 4. His background is in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and kickboxing.

Sterling, who has an amateur wrestling background, is ranked third.

My video interview with Munhoz at American Top Team.



The main event is for the vacated UFC Bantamweight Title with Henry “The Messenger” Cejudo (14-2) against Marlon “Magic” Moraes (22-5-1). Cejudo is the UFC flyweight champ.

The co-man event is UFC Women’s flyweight champ Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko (16-3) against Jessica “Evil” Eye (14-6).

The show is available via ESPN and ESPN+. Also for more action subscribe to UFC Fight Pass.

Visit https://www.ufc.com/event/ufc-238.

Jim Varsallone

