Interview with WWE alum D-Lo Brown, who will wrestle at Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum show

Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum hosts it second major show at Stage 954, a really cool venue inside The Casino at Dania Beach in South Florida.

All Bets Are Off occurs Saturday featuring ECW original and WWE alum Al Snow with Head and WWE alums Bushwacker Luke, Headbanger Thrasher, host Gangrel and D-Lo Brown.

Brown, 48, a former South Florida resident, returns to the area for the first time in seven years.

A member of the Nation of Domination in WWF (now WWE), Brown is looking forward to the GWA show, the fans and Publix.

Debuting in New Jersey on the indies in 1994, Brown has traveled the world, wrestling for All Japan Pro Wrestling, TNA Impact Wrestling and WWF (WWE).

Also a CPA, Brown currently resides in Las Vegas with his wife and three daughters. He owns a security company and trains aspiring wrestlers, managers, referees and valets at the Future Stars of Wrestling Pro Wrestling Academy along with Sinn Bodhi, Disco Inferno, Kenny King, and Jake The Snake Roberts.





Visit http://www.futurestarsofwrestling.com/TRAINING.html.

A graduate of the University of Maine, Brown is a former college football player who later had a tryout with the New York Jets.

My audio interview with D-Lo Brown

He talks Chicago Bears, Josh Rosen, fantasy football, Maine, CPA, Merton Hanks, Walter Payton and more.

He talks athletes, Nation of Domination, Future Stars of Wrestling, coaching, Jake The Snake Roberts and more.

He talks The Rock, The Godfather, Ron Simmons, Tallahassee, MMA and more.

He talks future, Nation of Domination, women’s wrestling, daughters, No.75 and more.





Gangrel, who grew up in South Florida, runs Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum Training Center in Dania Beach. Call 954-505-3201.

Visit https://gwaflorida.com/.

