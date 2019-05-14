Fighting

Interview with WWE alum D-Lo Brown, who will wrestle at Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum show

Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum hosts it second major show at Stage 954, a really cool venue inside The Casino at Dania Beach in South Florida.

All Bets Are Off occurs Saturday featuring ECW original and WWE alum Al Snow with Head and WWE alums Bushwacker Luke, Headbanger Thrasher, host Gangrel and D-Lo Brown.

Brown, 48, a former South Florida resident, returns to the area for the first time in seven years.

A member of the Nation of Domination in WWF (now WWE), Brown is looking forward to the GWA show, the fans and Publix.

Debuting in New Jersey on the indies in 1994, Brown has traveled the world, wrestling for All Japan Pro Wrestling, TNA Impact Wrestling and WWF (WWE).

Also a CPA, Brown currently resides in Las Vegas with his wife and three daughters. He owns a security company and trains aspiring wrestlers, managers, referees and valets at the Future Stars of Wrestling Pro Wrestling Academy along with Sinn Bodhi, Disco Inferno, Kenny King, and Jake The Snake Roberts.

A graduate of the University of Maine, Brown is a former college football player who later had a tryout with the New York Jets.

My audio interview with D-Lo Brown

He talks Chicago Bears, Josh Rosen, fantasy football, Maine, CPA, Merton Hanks, Walter Payton and more.

He talks athletes, Nation of Domination, Future Stars of Wrestling, coaching, Jake The Snake Roberts and more.

He talks The Rock, The Godfather, Ron Simmons, Tallahassee, MMA and more.

He talks future, Nation of Domination, women’s wrestling, daughters, No.75 and more.



Gangrel, who grew up in South Florida, runs Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum Training Center in Dania Beach. Call 954-505-3201.

Jim Varsallone

Jim Varsallone covers pro wrestling, something he's done since his college days in the late 1980s. Spanning four decades, he currently covers WWE (Raw, SmackDown and NXT), Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground, MLW, WOW, AEW and the South Florida indies. He also writes MMA -- mostly profile stories and video interviews with American Top Team talent in South Florida. As for pro wrestling, he writes features stories and profile pieces, updates upcoming show schedules in South Florida, photographs the action and interviews talent (audio and video) -- sharing the content here and via social media on his Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel).

