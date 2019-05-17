WWE alum Chris Jericho discusses AEW, Talk is Jericho and yard sale (I mean estate sale)

/ Courtesy AEW

While watching the video of Chris Jericho inviting people to his sale of memorabilia and other items in his garage for charity on a Saturday, I envisioned the multitalented star wearing flip flops, cut-offs, an Ozzy tank top, shades, and a straw hat, while lounging in a lawn chair — and nestling a Molson in a Slayer koozie — under a canopy at the foot of his driveway, greeting folks (i.e. potential customers).

My cheerful yard sale-type thoughts were quickly dashed in a recent interview with him to hype his very popular and successful Talk Is Jericho podcast on the Westwood One Podcast Network.

The All Elite Wrestling signee and WWE alum noted that it was not a yard sale. Rather, it was an estate sale.

Quite different.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I love when people say yard sale like I was standing out there with a rack of clothes on my front lawn,” Jericho said. “What it is, it was an estate sale, when they sell your house. They come and try to take all the stuff that you don’t want and do a big kind of presentation with it, and they send out invitations and then like thousands of people respond.

“So it’s just not me standing out there on the lawn with a box of comic books, talking to people.”

That would have been nice, too.





He continued: “It was a big deal to do, and it got a lot of press about it.”

Click the link to see and hear Jericho pitch the estate sale.

ChrisJerichoEstateSalePreviewVideo

Jericho, his wife, Jessica, and their kids are moving from their Odessa home to a new bigger house in the Tampa area.

Items sold included autographed Chris Jericho books (he is a New York Times best-selling author), giant Chris Jericho cardboard cutouts autographed, hockey cards (his dad played professional hockey), autographed 8x10 photos, magazines and records (he is lead vocalist of the metal rock band Fozzy) as well as the mundane stuff like cutlery, jars and furniture.

Supervised, hundreds of people perused designated areas of the Jericho household, and many, many more participated via social media.

“A lot of people on Instagram and Twitter bought stuff, and it seemed like everybody had a good time with it. So I’m glad that it worked out,” he said. “I’m glad people came by for some knick-knacks from Chris Jericho’s old house.”

Deciding the estate sale route served their best purpose, the happy couple also added a nice twist to the process. Proceeds from the sale went to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation’s Tampa chapter.

“It’s a great foundation that’s close to us for many different reasons,” Jericho said. “It was a good way to get rid of some old stuff and do some good work for a good cause. So it was cool.”

About Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho, 48, an American-born Canadian, is the embodiment of “you can do anything.” His list of accomplishments in an array of fields is amazing.

Here are some:

He is a New York Times Best-Selling author, penning four auto-biographies.

He is an actor appearing in movies and TV shows, including Android Apocalypse, Aaron Stone, MacGruber, Sharknado, The Thundermans.

He will appear in Kevin Smith’s movie Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

He was a stage actor in the comedy play Opening Night in Toronto.

He hosted the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live in Toronto.

He released the comedy web series But I’m Chris Jericho for CBC.

He co-starred in the documentaries Bloodstained Memoirs and Nine Legends.

He was a contributor to VH1’s pop culture shows.

He hosted a VH1 special.

He was a commentator for a metal music show for VH1.

He hosted the show Robot Combat League for SyFy.

He was a guest contributor on Comedy Central’s @midnight.

He hosted the ABC prime-time game show Downfall.

He was a contestant on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.





He was a contestant on Fox’s Celebrity Duets.

He hosted the reality show music competition Redemption Song for Fuse TV.

He launched Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea, a fans’ cruise featuring pro wrestlers and rock music.

He is a highly decorated WWE Superstar, including beating The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin in different matches on the same mega show to become the first WWE undisputed champ.

He also won titles in CMLL, ECW, WCW, and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

He was ranked No.2 in the list of 500 wrestlers by Pro Wrestling Illustrated in 2009.





He won PWI’s Feud of the Year with Shawn Michaels in 2008.

He was PWI’s Most Hated Wrestler in 2002 and 2008.

He is a three-time Slammy Award winner.

His pro wrestling character appeared in numerous video games.

He is a husband and a father.





He co-owns a sports training facility.

He gives back, helping with charities.

He wrote a column for Metal Edge magazine.

He started his own XM Satellite radio show The Rock of Jericho in 2005.

He is lead vocalist of the metal rock band Fozzy, which has toured worldwide while releasing seven albums.

The seventh album’s title track “Judas” is also his ring entrance music for AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

He hosts the podcast Talk is Jericho.

He leads The Jericho Network, which can facilitate podcasts by other pro wrestlers, celebs, entertainers, musicians and more.

Talk is Jericho on Westwood One Podcast Network

The Talk is Jericho podcast is where Chris Jericho interviews some of the biggest names in entertainment, comedy, rock music, the paranormal and pro wrestling. Don’t miss his unique, engaging, weekly talk on all things pop culture — conversational type style — with guests from different walks of life.

“That’s always been my goal, and that’s what the show has always been,” he said. “It’s never been a wrestling show because that would drive me crazy.

“If you look at my career bio, I’m not just a wrestler, and the reason why people enjoy ‘Talk is Jericho’ is because you never know what you’re gonna get...Whatever it is that I find interesting, I’ll have them on the show.“

One venture led to another.

“I had a radio show for years on [Sirius XM’s] Octane,” he said, “and I enjoyed talking to people, interviewing people, chatting with people. “





The radio show The Rock Of Jericho featured his favorite hard rock and heavy metal songs (old and new) as well as interviews with artists from that genre of music. Talk is Jericho expanded that format.

“It kind of became the next step of that, and the podcast became a big thing,” he said. “When we first started it, I didn’t even know what a podcast was.

“I did a podcast for [comedian] Adam Carolla, and I couldn’t figure out why I was getting booked on a podcast. I thought that was somebody’s basement with a kid sitting around with a computer -- not really understanding what it was.

“And then realizing, at the time, when I did Adam’s show that, gees, he already had 500-million downloads.”

From that talk show podcast appearance, the Talk is Jericho podcast was born in 2013.

“I was able to kind of get involved [in podcasting] early on,” he said, “when not a lot of people had podcasts.”

Talk is Jericho has amassed 220 million downloads with more than 550 shows and counting since its inauguration.

Photo Courtesy Talk is Jericho/Westwood One Podcast Network

In a recent Talk is Jericho podcast, Jack Perry, son of the late Riverdale and Beverly Hills 90201 star Luke Perry, discussed his final words with his father in an in-depth interview with Chris Jericho on the Talk is Jericho podcast on Westwood One Podcast Network.





Click here to listen to the episode.

Jack Perry on his final words with his father, Luke Perry

“My dad was supposed to come to PWG, and that was on a Friday and this was on like Tuesday or something. And he texted me and asked if I wanted to have Chinese food, and I said I probably won’t make it tonight because I am here training late with Jake but I’ll see you tomorrow or whatever. And then I woke up the next morning and it was already kinda going, full swing the whole thing.”

Jack, who is pro wrestler Jungle Boy Nate Coy, competes for All Elite Wrestling.

During the interview on Talk is Jericho, he also shares that his father’s love of wrestling is what brought Jack into the industry. Luke took Jack to wrestling events in Southern California. Jack also shares some details about the last movie Luke shot before his death, the upcoming Quentin Tarantino film, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” with Leonardo DiCaprio. The film hits theaters in July.

“Jack’s obviously building his name as Jungle Boy in the wrestling world. He signed with AEW, the same company that I’m on, and he just so happens to be Luke Perry’s son,” Jericho said. “For the longest time I was trying to figure out a way to get Luke Perry and Jungle Boy on the podcast together.”

Jericho further discusses Jungle Boy Jack Perry, Luke Perry, the podcast, AEW, TV and more.

New episodes of Talk is Jericho are available every Wednesday and Friday. Listen and subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.





“I’ve done so many [interviews], if [interviewers] have [questions] written down on a piece of paper or something along those lines, they pay more attention to what the next question is, rather than what’s going on in the interview.”

That’s a reason why Jericho decided to take a different approach on his podcast.





“The best interviews I have are ones where I don’t even ask questions -- not any real planning or thought process whatsoever,” he said, “because if I meet somebody in a bar or wherever, I don’t take out a list of questions from my back pocket and say, ‘So, tell me this, this and this.’

“You just start chatting, and wherever the conversation goes is where it goes.”

Talk is Jericho is “seeing what transpires in an actual chat,” and his guests enjoy it.

About Westwood One Podcast Network

Westwood One Podcast Network is the fastest organically growing podcast network in America, engaging listeners with original content in political talk, sports, and entertainment powered by a massive, multi-platform engine to grow this business.

Westwood One Podcast Network’s content and advertising partners tap into the passion, energy, and creativity of a start-up within an audio powerhouse, capitalizing on our enormous promotional reach, established national sales team, and preferred relationships with major podcast buyers, as well as high-quality production capabilities across the country. It was the first to launch multi-platform extensions with monetization at scale in the commercial segment, most notably with The Ben Shapiro Show.

All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing

AEW’s inaugural show Double or Nothing is Saturday, May 25 from the sold-out MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Chris Jericho will wrestle Kenny Omega in a rematch from New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 12.

“One of the coolest things about AEW is the fact that we’re starting this whole new company from scratch,” Jericho said, “and no one’s ever done that before. WCW had 30 years prior of being the NWA. WWE was WWWF run by Vince Sr. back in 60s and 70s.

“We’re starting from nothing, and to me, yea, you can say that you want money or you want a reduced schedule; you want this or that, or you want anything, but for me, I’m an artist, and I like being creatively stimulated, creatively challenged...”

Jericho discusses more about AEW as well as WCW.

More matches at Double or Nothing:

Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes (Goldust).

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. The Lucha Bros (Pentagón Jr. and Rey Fénix) for the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Dr. Britt Baker DDS vs. Nyla Rose vs. Kylie Rae.

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Pac (Neville).

SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky) vs. Strong Hearts (Cima, T-Hawk, El Lindaman).

Jimmy Havoc vs. Michael Nakzawa vs. Sonny Kiss vs. Brandon Cutler vs. Ace Romero vs. Glacier vs. Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Sunny Daze vs. MJF vs. Joey Janela vs. Chuck Taylor vs. Trent Baretta vs. Dustin Thomas vs. Billy Gunn vs. Jungle Boy vs. TBA in a 21-man Casino Battle Royal for a AEW World Championship match.

Kip Sabian vs. Sammy Guevara.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross will be on commentary. WWE alum Justin Roberts is the ring announcer.

The show will be available on traditional pay-per-view in the United States and Canada.

It will also air on ITV Box Office in the United Kingdom.

Visit https://www.allelitewrestling.com/.

Starrcast II in Las Vegas

The Starrcast II ultimate fan experience from May 23-26 in Las Vegas offers dozens of live stage shows, experiences, meet-and-greets, including The Roast of Ric Flair presented by BlewChew, An Evening with Cody & The Bucks, Behind the Paint: Sting, Double or Nothing Official Press Conference & Weigh Ins, Sharpshooter: Bret Hart in his Own Words, official After Party with LA Guns, and more.

For full schedule go to www.STARRCAST.com.

The event, organized by podcast maven Conrad Thompson, can also be seen via FITE TV for a fee.

For more info, click link: http://Starrcast.comStarrcast.com.

Ticketing for AEW





Fans who aren’t able to secure tickets to All Elite Wrestling events will have an opportunity to purchase valid tickets from fans who have returned tickets because their plans changed through Lyte.

Visit lyte.com.





AEW TV

The internet is buzzing about AEW announcing a major TV deal.

The Internet, social media have changed the game, so is a television deal needed.

“I think there’s still that perception that if you’re not on on a major [TV] network, then maybe you’re not as good or as big as the other guy, and we’re well aware of it,” Jericho said. “So I think you have to have that to get the momentum; especially for us, AEW, being a brand new company, we need a strong TV deal. We’re gonna get a strong TV deal. We’re pretty much ready to wrap up the news, and I think it’s gonna blow people’s minds, when they hear the networks that we’ve been talking to.

“Because, look, again, we’re not meant to compete with anybody, but it’s an alternative. We believe we have something that no one else has -- no other wrestling company in the world has -- with the best roster in the world. So the best way for people to see that and hopefully agree with us is to watch it.”

The week after the interview with Jericho, AEW announced a major television deal with cable channel TNT, under the WarnerMedia banner. They will be begin broadcasting weekly later this year. TNT housed WCW Monday Nitro from 1995-2001.

My Pro Wrestling Talk on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/