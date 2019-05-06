Successful UFC Fan Experience and Fight Night in South Florida mean UFC will return

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

South Florida came out in full force to watch UFC Fight Night on ESPN.

Recently, more than 12,000 mixed marital arts fans packed the BB&T Center in Sunrise to watch the night’s main event where Jack “The Joker” Hermansson scored an upset victory over Brazilian Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, and where Mike “Platinum” Perry electrified the building.

The event totaled $1.2 million at the gate via 12,754 fans. The numbers put a smile on the face of UFC president Dana White, who said the promotion will return.

The last time UFC visited Sunrise was June 2012 with 6,635 attending. Ian McCall and Demetrious Johnson headlined in a UFC flyweight tournament semifinal.

But this time around, the venue was electric with longtime and new mixed martial arts fans.

Frank Lopez brought his son, Raphael, for their first mixed martial arts event live together.

“It is a dream for both of us, since [Raphael] trains jiu jitsu,” Frank Lopez said. “We both get to sit down and see these guys fight and see what these guys go through.”

UFC fighter Angela Hill said she is a big fan of fighting in Florida. She called it her lucky state, since it’s her second time winning in the Sunshine State.

“I am stoked to be here,” she said. “I love the people. They pump me up. I can hear people yelling, screaming positive things, so yes, Florida is awesome.”

Raphael Lopez was looking forward to seeing Miami’s own Yoel Romero in action. Romero was scheduled to fight Souza in the main event, but he missed the fight because of illness, according to reports. That did not deter Raphael.

“I loved it,” he said. “It was one of the best experiences I have had in my life.”

He plans to compete one day.

Robelio Rodriguez walked the concourse of the BB&T Center, during a commercial break.

“It’s amazing. The energy is amazing,” Rodriguez said. “I want to comeback again.”

Before the show, the patio of the BB&T Center hosted the UFC Fan Experience, a free event open to the public.

Also, fans stood in line for meet and greets with top UFC fighters, including new UFC champ Dustin Poirier, former UFC champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Nik Lentz, Weston’s Nina Ansaroff and Miami’s Jorge Masvidal.

American Top Team in (South Florida) Coconut Creek was well represented with some of the above mentioned fighters along with UFC champ Colby Covington.

For his TV show “Looking for a Fight,” White attended a Titan FC MMA event the night before in Fort Lauderdale at Xtreme Action Park. The show, which is equivalent to Double-A minor league baseball level for UFC, drew a packed crowd at a smaller venue.

White, who discussed the future of UFC in South Florida, noted the efforts of American Top Team Founder/Owner Dan Lambert for the increase in support of UFC and MMA in South Florida.

NOTE: Videos above of UFC Fan Experience and Dana White postfight news conference by Jim Varsallone.

