UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal of Miami speaks to kids at a South Florida middle school

During UFC Fight Week in South Florida, Miami’s Jorge Masvidal spoke to about 50 kids at an after school program at Bair Middle School in Sunrise.

Masvidal, the No. 4-ranked UFC welterweight, was invited by After-School All-Stars South Florida, the school’s partner program. It offers two hours of homework assistance and fun-filled enrichment classes such as dance, music and sports, along with free healthy meals provided by Broward and Miami-Dade counties public school systems.

Accompanied by his manager Abe Kawa, Masvidal, 34, gave advice to the students, ages 11 to 14; shared his story growing up of overcoming challenges; talked about becoming an MMA fighter; and answered their questions.

Masvidal then posed for photos and signed autographs.

While Masvidal waited outside the media center prior, UFC press specialist Brian Smith set up his laptop inside to show the excited group Masvidal’s latest victory over Darren Till on the video screen.

After-School All-Stars South Florida is led by executive director Sean Prospect, a Coral Springs High School and Florida International University graduate. He was a standout in cross-country and track and field.





Guiding the program at Bair Middle School are teachers Tiffany Harris, Jackie Williams and Sarah Willis, through funding by FIU, Metro PCS and Fox Sports Florida.

To conclude the initiative, I also interviewed Masvidal and students Nazir Edwards-Roland, 12, and Shira Kanas, 14.

The event was an integral part of UFC Fight Week in South Florida. That week culminated with UFC Fight Night on ESPN from the BB&T Center on April 27 in Sunrise. The successful show drew 12,754 patrons with a gate of $1.21 million.

About Masvidal

Masvidal (10-6 UFC; 33-13 overall) has won four of his last six bouts and recently scored a second-round knockout victory over Darren Till during “UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TILL vs. MASVIDAL” on March 16.

Masvidal, who trains at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, will face fifth-ranked Ben Askren at UFC239: JONES vs. SANTOS on July 6 in Las Vegas.

Masvidal was born and raised in MIami to a Cuban father and Peruvian mother. He competed in wrestling at St. Brendan High School but failed to stay eligible because of his grades, and then began training in mixed martial arts.

His background also includes backyard street fighting, something Miami’s Kimbo Slice made famous via YouTube viral videos. Masvidal made a name for himself there when he defeated Kimbo’s protege Ray twice.

About After-School All-Stars South Florida





After-School All-Stars South Florida provides opportunities for underprivileged youth to participate in free after-school and summer programs that focus on academics, athletics and cultural enrichment. Local programs include tutoring, homework help, language and literacy skills, arts and crafts, dance, music, computers, chess, creative writing, soccer, swimming, cooking and media – just to name a few.

Since its inception, After-School All-Stars has positively affected the lives of more than 100,000 South Florida youth. Today, there are more than 5,500 youth from 37 different schools participating in the program locally.

For more information, visit www.as-as.org or call 305-348-7904.

