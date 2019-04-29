Gail Kim continuing to make an impact with Impact Wrestling as an agent and wrestler

TNA Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim, middle, came out of retirement to face talented young wrestler Tessa Blanchard at Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV in Kim’s hometown Toronto. In an interview prior to the match, Kim discusses several topics.

Gail Kim is one of the most decorated female wrestlers of all time, and her efforts played a significant role in the evolution of the revolution of women’s wrestling.

Kim, 42, who retired in February 2018, returned to in-ring action by facing 23-year-old, third generation wrestler Tessa Blanchard during IMPACT Wrestling’s Rebellion pay-per-view on Sunday, April 28 from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Kim’s hometown Toronto.

Prior to Rebellion, Kim discussed retirement, Tessa Blanchard, wrestling in Toronto and more.

To hype the Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view, Kim threw out the first pitch at a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game on Friday, April 26.





She is a big Blue Jays’ fan. Her favorite player, growing up, catcher Pat Borders, who is currently managing the Williamsport (Pa.) Crosscutters, a Philadelphia Phillies Class A affiliate in the New York–Penn League.

Kim’s solid pitching effort brought the Blue Jays some good luck on Friday as they beat the A’s 4-2, highlighted by a Brandon Drury 2-run walk-off homer.

Thank you to @gailkimITSME for joining us! pic.twitter.com/eOjm6amkag — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 27, 2019

Afterward, Kim received rave reviews on social media from the Blue Jays and their fans for her ceremonial first pitch.

Good pitch with good form.

Makes sense since Kim was quite the athlete in high school.

A multi-sport standout at York Memorial Collegiate Institute, Kim played basketball, volleyball, softball, soccer and competed in track & field. She was named the school’s Athlete of the Year. She is one of the school’s most famous graduates.

Following high school, she attended the University of Toronto, where she studied physical and health education. She also attended Ryerson University, studying nutrition.

Pro wrestling, though, consumed her being. A fan growing up, she felt the need to train, and that’s what she did in her native Toronto. Fans are sure glad she did.

Kim discussed women’s wrestling, the fans, WrestleMania, pay, the Toronto Blue Jays and more.

Talk about making an impact, Kim is a seven-time TNA Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion and a one-time WWE women’s champ.

In 2007, she became the inaugural Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion, and her seven title reigns is the most in company history. Her combined 711 days as Knockouts Champion also is a record.

Kim was ranked the No. 1 women’s wrestler by Pro Wrestling Illustrated in 2012 and earned TNA Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame status in 2016, the first and only female honoree.

Her aggressiveness, drive, desire, toughness and skill helped elevate the level of women’s wrestling into a viable commodity, comparable to any men’s effort. Her matches with Awesome Kong for TNA Impact Wrestling set the bar high, proving the wrestling of talented women wrestlers can capture the attention, interest and respect of fans, the office and peers — male and female.

Kim discussed her current role with Impact Wrestling, the talent there and around, being an agent, wrestling Awesome Kong, office support for their angle.

Kim will also be part of the Impact Wrestling TV tapings on Monday, April 29 in Toronto — again at the Rebel Entertainment Complex — for the company’s flagship weekly TV show, IMPACT! which airs 10 p.m. EST Fridays on Pursuit Channel.

TV tapings are also May 3 and 4 in Philadelphia.

