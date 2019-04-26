UFC Media Day interviews with top fighters, plus fan experience info for BB&T Center show

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Thursday was UFC Media Day at the Sheraton Suites Hotel in Plantation to promote UFC Fight Night on ESPN on Saturday at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Here are video Q&As from the press conference with some of the main card fighters.

Middleweight: No.4 Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza (26-6) vs. No.10 Jack “The Joker” Hermansson (19-4)

Heavyweight: Greg “Prince of War” Hardy (3-1) vs. Dmitrii “The Lifeguard” Smoliakov (8-2)

Welterweight: Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira (19-6-1) vs. “Platinum” Mike Perry (12-4)

Lightheavyweight: No. 11 Glover Teixeira (28-7) vs. Ion Cutelaba (14-3)

Bantamweight: No. 8 John Lineker (31-8) vs. Cory Sandhagen (10-1)

Lightweight: Roosevelt Roberts (7-0) vs. Thomas Gifford (14-7)

UFC Fight Night on ESPN

Saturday at BB&T Center in Sunrise

Main Card action begins 9 p.m. on ESPN +





Lightweight: Roosevelt Roberts (7-0) vs. Thomas Gifford (14-7)

Prelims begin 7 p.m. on ESPN

Welterweight: Ben Saunders (22-11-2) vs. Takashi Sato (14-2)

Heavyweight: No. 15 Andrei “The Pitbull” Arlovski (27-17) vs. Augusto Sakai (12-1-1)

Strawweight: No.9 Carla Esparza (14-6) vs. Virna Jandiroba (14-0)

Lightweight: Gilbert Burns (14-3) vs. Mike Davis (5-1)

Early Prelims begin 5:30 p.m. on ESPN 2

Lightweight: Jim Miller (29-13) vs. Jason Gonzalez (11-4)

Strawweight: Angela Hill (8-6) vs. Jodie Esquibel (6-4)

Welterweight: Court McGee (19-7) vs. Dhiego Lima (13-7)

Card subject to change.





Ticket info and more





For ticket info for UFC Fight Night on ESPN in Sunrise, click TicketInfoHere.

For more info on UFC, click UFCwebsite.

UFC Fan Experience

UFC Fight Night Fan Experience is free and open to the public at 2-6 p.m. Saturday at the BB&T Center (outside near the patio deck). The BB&T Center is across from Sawgrass Mills Mall.





#UFCFTLauderdale

