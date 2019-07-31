Interviewing WWE alums, MLW stars and top prospects at South Florida indie shows

WWE Champs visit Miami-Dade Boys and Girls Club of America WWE Champs led a WWE "be a STAR" (Show Tolerance And Respect) anti-bullying rally on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade County in Miami Beach, Florida. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK WWE Champs led a WWE "be a STAR" (Show Tolerance And Respect) anti-bullying rally on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade County in Miami Beach, Florida.

The South Florida indie pro wrestling scene is busy with several groups running shows in Broward County.

Good shows, they offer a mix of talent with newcomers, up-and-comers, established indie talent, notable major company alums and legends.

I had the opportunity to interview WWE alums, MLW talent and top prospects at some South Florida indie shows.

Dylan Postl, better known as Hornswoggle, wrestled at Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum show at The Casino at Dania Beach.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Photo By Jim Varsallone

When born with achondroplasia — a condition causing disproportionate dwarfism — you don’t tend to become champion in the world of professional wrestling. In fact, only Dylan Postl has ever achieved this, becoming the WWE Cruiserweight Champion at age 21 and height 4-5.

Postl wrestled as Hornswoggle for the world leader in sports entertainment for 10 years, making him the longest-tenured and unquestionably best-known little person performer in WWE history.

Hornswoggle discussed several topics including being a good father, his wrestling school and promotion in his homeland Oshkosh, Wisconsin, his condition and his new autobiography “Life Is Short — And So Am I” (ECW Press).

The versatile Matt Striker made a surprise appearance at a Coastal Championship Wrestling show at the Coral Springs Charter School Gym.

A native New Yorker, Striker is hosting a radio show, featuring baseball and fantasy football league talk. He is also a wrestler, commentator, trainer, school teacher and a solid role model who gets emotional speaking about his father, who helped him immensely.

The Warlord is a legend, living in South Florida.

A member of the famous tag team The Powers of Pain — along with The Barbarian and a few notable pro wrestling managers — The Warlord also wrestled at the CCW show.

Photo By Jim Varsallone

Accompanied by his supportive family, he talked about his pro wrestling journey, the Powers of Pain and his youthful days. This strong big man actually excelled in soccer as a youngster in Minnesota, before venturing into pro wrestling thanks to Road Warrior Animal.

The Masterpiece Chris Masters wrestled top prospect Austin Theory in the main event of a BluePrint Pro Wrestling show at the DS SportsPlex in Deerfield Beach.

Photo By Jim Varsallone

A California original, Masters discussed BluePrint Pro, his match with Theory and the Macho Man.

Theory, the Evolve champion from Georgia, reciprocated, speaking about his match with Masters.

Bonus Interview with Lance Anoa’i and Jacob Fatu

with Ricky Martinez (Maxx Stardom) cameo

The Samoan Swatforce (Lance Anoa’i and Jacob Fatu) and The Dirty Blondes (Michael Patrick and Leo Brien) wrestled an outstanding tag match at Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum show.

Photo By Jim Varsallone

Afterward, Fatu and Anoa’i, another top prospect, discussed that match, the Dirty Blondes and more.

Fatu is the MLW Champ, and MLW’s Ricky Martinez, who also wrestled on the GWA card, added some insight during the interview. Martinez (aka Maxx Stardom) is from Miami.

Upcoming indie shows in South Florida

Coastal Championship Wrestling: 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 at Opalocka-Hialeah Flea Market, 12705 NW 42nd Ave., Opalocka. Free show.

For more info, click: https://www.facebook.com/ccwevents/.

Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 at GWA Training Center, 1982 Tigertail Blvd., Bldg. #9, Dania Beach.

For more info, click: https://www.facebook.com/GWAFLORIDA/.

Fighting Evolution Wrestling: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at John B. Boy Auditorium, 1200 SW C Owen Ave., Clewiston.

For more info., click: https://www.facebook.com/FEWsurvive/.

Coastal Championship Wrestling: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Festival Marketplace, 2900 W. Sample Rd., Pompano Beach. Free show.

For more info, click: https://www.facebook.com/ccwevents/.

Platinum Pro Wrestling: TBD in September at Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton.

For more info, click: https://www.facebook.com/platinumprowrestling/.

My Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/