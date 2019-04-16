The story behind the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight A look at how the multi-million pound fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor came to be. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A look at how the multi-million pound fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor came to be.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN is April 27 live on ESPN from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, near Fort Lauderdale, and UFC president Dana White is looking forward to it.





With the removal of Miami middleweight Yoel Romero from the main event match, a replacement was needed to battle the No.3 ranked Ronaldo Jacare Souza. Enter the newest member of the 185-pound Top 10, Jack The Joker Hermansson.

The No.1 ranked Romero (13-3), who reportedly pulled out because of illness, competed against Souza in the past, beating Souza by split decision at UFC 194 in December 2015.

Souza wanted the rematch, but with the latest happenings, Hermansson is now on Souza’s mind.

Replacements are part of the business. You make the best fights possible, but changes to the card can occur, i.e. April 27.

The night before UFC Fight Night on ESPN, White will attend Titan FC 54 in Fort Lauderdale on April 26 for his YouTube series “Dana White: Lookin’ For a Fight.”

As for the nearby UFC Fight Night show on April 27, the 38-year-old Souza (26-6) is eager to stamp his ticket to a title shot with a win over Norway’s Hermansson, 30. Souza is fresh off a knockout of former world champ Chris Weidman at UFC 230.

Hermansson (19-4) is on a roll, too. He finished his past five victories — including a 49-second submission of David Branch in March — before the final horn.

