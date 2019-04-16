Fighting

Dana White talks UFC, ESPN, Greg Hardy, Brock Lesnar, Yoel Romero, Ronda Rousey, more

The story behind the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight

A look at how the multi-million pound fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor came to be. By
Up Next
A look at how the multi-million pound fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor came to be. By

UFC Fight Night on ESPN is April 27 live on ESPN from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, near Fort Lauderdale, and UFC president Dana White is looking forward to it.

With the removal of Miami middleweight Yoel Romero from the main event match, a replacement was needed to battle the No.3 ranked Ronaldo Jacare Souza. Enter the newest member of the 185-pound Top 10, Jack The Joker Hermansson.

The No.1 ranked Romero (13-3), who reportedly pulled out because of illness, competed against Souza in the past, beating Souza by split decision at UFC 194 in December 2015.

Souza wanted the rematch, but with the latest happenings, Hermansson is now on Souza’s mind.

Replacements are part of the business. You make the best fights possible, but changes to the card can occur, i.e. April 27.

Part 1 of my audio interview with the man who changed the face and business model of MMA -- UFC President Dana White.

He talks Yoel Romero, Jack Hermansson, Jacare Souza, UFC Fight Night, ESPN, Titan FC 54, South Florida, American Top Team and more.

The night before UFC Fight Night on ESPN, White will attend Titan FC 54 in Fort Lauderdale on April 26 for his YouTube series “Dana White: Lookin’ For a Fight.”

As for the nearby UFC Fight Night show on April 27, the 38-year-old Souza (26-6) is eager to stamp his ticket to a title shot with a win over Norway’s Hermansson, 30. Souza is fresh off a knockout of former world champ Chris Weidman at UFC 230.

Hermansson (19-4) is on a roll, too. He finished his past five victories — including a 49-second submission of David Branch in March — before the final horn.

Part 2 of my audio interview with UFC President Dana White.

SBB_3066.jpg
Photo By Speedy Sadiel Ruiz

46beefb7e92de456c16751e9306cf878--mma-fighting-female-mma.jpg

P3210231.JPG
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA Photo By Jim Varsallone

He talks Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, crossover, Greg Hardy, WWE, UFC Fight Night, boxing and more.

For more info on UFC, click UFCwebsite.

On the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/

Jim Varsallone

Jim Varsallone covers pro wrestling, something he’s done since his college days in the late 1980s. Spanning four decades, he currently covers WWE (Raw, SmackDown and NXT), Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground, MLW, WOW, AEW and the South Florida indies. He also writes MMA -- mostly profile stories and video interviews with American Top Team talent in South Florida. As for pro wrestling, he writes features stories and profile pieces, updates upcoming show schedules in South Florida, photographs the action and interviews talent (audio and video) -- sharing the content here and via social media on his Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel).

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  