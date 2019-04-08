Kofi Kingston wins big, controversy for history making Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania 35

Becky Lynch and Kofi Kingston were the big winners at WWE’s sports entertainment’s extravaganza WrestleMania 35, presented by Snickers and streaming live on WWE Network from MetLife Stadium on Sunday, April 7 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

In the history making main event -- a winner-take-all, triple threat match for the Raw and SmackDown women’s titles -- Becky Lynch pinned Ronda Rousey for both belts

This marked the first time women main evented WrestleMania.





Referee Rod Zapata counted the pinfall, but it appeared Rousey’s shoulders were not down on the one count.





There is no replay or red flag challenge in WWE, so the referee’s decision stands for now, and Lynch holds the two titles.

Credit Lynch, Rousey and Charlotte Flair for an incredible, hard hitting match.

Flair arrived at MetLife Stadium at night in a helicopter, ala her champion father Ric Flair back in his day. Charlotte delivered best of all, but Lynch and Rousey excelled, too.

In another big match-up earlier on the Superstar-studded card, Kofi Kingston of New Day (with Big E and Mr. UpUpDownDown Xavier Woods) defeated Daniel Bryan (with Rowan) to become the new WWE Champion.

Eleven years in the making in WWE for Kingston. A proud WrestleMania moment for sure.

After the match, KIngston celebrated in the ring with a new belt, a new T-shirt, with his kids, his fellow New Day members and fireworks to the delight of the fans. WWE Superstars were also cheering for him backstage.

With the WWE Universal Title on the line, The Beast Slayer Seth Rollins slayed The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) in a very good opening match.

New champions also included The Demon Finn Balor as WWE Intercontinental Champ, the entertaining Iconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) as WWE Women’s Tag Champs, Tony Nese as WWE Cruiserweight Champ, and surprise, surprise Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder as Raw Tag Champs.

The event drew a WWE MetLife Stadium attendance record 82,265 strong for the seven-hour plus spectacular.

The U.S. Marine Corps pilots of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 773, aka the “Red Dogs,” participated in a exhilarating flyover of MetLife Stadium during the opening moments of WrestleMania 35. Quite patriotic. WWE is very supportive of the U.S. military, i.e. WWE’s annual “Tribute to the Troops” special.

WrestleMania 35 Results

Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman to become the new WWE Universal Champion.

AJ Styles defeated Randy Orton.

The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) retained the WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles in a fatal fourway, besting The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro), Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev (with Lana) and Aleister Black and Ricochet.

Shane McMahon took a beating, but he pinned The Miz in a falls count anywhere match. Miz’s dad, Mr. Hero George Mizanin, got involved, and Miz Superplexed Shane 15 feet off a TV tower.

The Iconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) became the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, besting the Boss-n-Hug Connection (Sasha Banks and Bayley), Nia Jax and Tamina and The Divas of Doom (Beth Phoenix and Natalya with Bret The Hitman Hart).

Kofi Kingston of New Day (with Big E and Mr. UpUpDownDown Xavier Woods) defeated Daniel Bryan (with Rowan) to become the new WWE Champion.

Samoa Joe retained the U.S. Title, beating Rey Mysterio Jr.

The Big Dog Roman Reigns defeated The Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre.

The musical stylings of Elias. On the drums....on the piano...and on the guitar....simultaneously (sort of). What can’t he do?

Returning to his Dr. of Thuganomics roots, John Cena interrupted Elias, mocked him in rap and gave him the AA.

Triple H with an assist to Ric Flair defeated Batista in a No Holds Barred match.

Baron Corbin defeated Kurt Angle in supposedly Angle’s last WWE match.

The Demon Finn Balor defeated Bobby Lashley (with Lio Rush) to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Dance break with R-Truth and Carmella.

In the historic main event, Becky Lynch won the Raw and SmackDown women’s titles, besting Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a winner-take-all, triple threat challenge.

Pre-show

Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder defeated The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions.

Braun Strowman won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He eliminated The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff) and then Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che and Colin Jost to end it.

Carmella won the WWE Women’s Battle Royal.

Tony Nese defeated Buddy Murphy to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

Also

Gospel singer Yolanda Adams sang “American The Beautiful” to drop kickoff the main show.

Rocker Joan Jett and The Blackhearts sang “Bad Reputation” for Ronda Rousey’s entrance.

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss hosted the event, and she brought the legendary Hulk Hogan with her.

WrestleMania Week Finale

WWE Monday Night Raw on Monday, April 8 on the USA Network from the Barclays Center will conclude WrestleMania Week.

Next year WrestleMania Week will be in Tampa for the first time. Already planning. Can’t wait.

