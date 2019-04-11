Great NXT TakeOver event captured in photos during WWE WrestleMania Week

One day he’s shooting the fascinating wedding of a WWE NXT War Raider and the next he’s photographing him at the stellar NXT TakeOver: New York event.

South Florida’s own Speedy Sadiel Ruiz was the official photographer in December of the high-profile Viking wedding of War Raider Rowe and WWE Riott Squad member Sarah Logan (aka Crazy Mary Dobson).

WWE released a video of the special day and special bond between the happy Viking couple, with a credit at the end to Speedy’s Productions Photography.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

A few months later, Speedy is photographing NXT TakeOver: New York during WrestleMania Week, and he captured the action and excitement including the War Raiders (Hanson and Rowe) successfully defending their NXT tag team belts against Aleister Black and Ricochet.

Photo By Speedy Saidel Ruiz

Photo By Speedy Sadiel Ruiz

NXT set records in attendance (sold out 15,000-plus) and gate for NXT TakeOver; New York on April 5 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. That spectacular streamed live on WWE Network.

The show received rave reviews from fans, media, staff, talent. With all the wrestling cards (from other companies, too) during WrestleMania Week, NXT TakeOver: New York was extremely hard to beat. Each match hit a home run, setting the bar very, very high.

NOTE: NXT garnered seven of the top 10 worldwide trends including No. 1. Good job by NXT fans, NXT superstars and NXT staff, including NXT leader Paul “Triple H” Levesque and NXT associate Jeremy Borash.

From outstanding opening tag match to the emotional conclusion at NXT TakeOver: New York, you can see all that through the eyes and lens of Speedy, a photographing staple on the Florida wrestling scene.

Here we go with more Photos By Speedy at NXT TakeOver: New York.

NXT Tag Champs War Raiders (Hanson and Rowe) defeated Aleister Black and Ricochet. (Your referee Drake Wuertz)

NXT North American Champ Velveteen Dream defeated Matt Riddle. (Your referee Darryl Sharma)

New Champ: WALTER defeated Pete Dunne for the NXT UK Title. (Your referee Drake Wuertz)

NXT Women’s Champ Shayna Baszler won a fatal fourway, besting Bianca Belair, Kairi Sane and Io Shirai. (Your referee D.A. Brewer)

New Champ: Johnny Gargano defeated Adam Cole of Undisputed Era for the NXT Title. (Your referee Eddie Orengo)

WWE NXT on TV

NXT is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on WWE Network

For information on NXT, click:

NXTstoriesPhotosvideos

For ticket information on upcoming NXT shows, click:

NXTschedule

My Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/