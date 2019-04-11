Fighting

Great NXT TakeOver event captured in photos during WWE WrestleMania Week

Photo By Speedy Sadiel Ruiz

One day he’s shooting the fascinating wedding of a WWE NXT War Raider and the next he’s photographing him at the stellar NXT TakeOver: New York event.

South Florida’s own Speedy Sadiel Ruiz was the official photographer in December of the high-profile Viking wedding of War Raider Rowe and WWE Riott Squad member Sarah Logan (aka Crazy Mary Dobson).

WWE released a video of the special day and special bond between the happy Viking couple, with a credit at the end to Speedy’s Productions Photography.



A few months later, Speedy is photographing NXT TakeOver: New York during WrestleMania Week, and he captured the action and excitement including the War Raiders (Hanson and Rowe) successfully defending their NXT tag team belts against Aleister Black and Ricochet.

SBB_0748.jpg
Photo By Speedy Saidel Ruiz

SBB_0736.jpg
Photo By Speedy Sadiel Ruiz

NXT set records in attendance (sold out 15,000-plus) and gate for NXT TakeOver; New York on April 5 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. That spectacular streamed live on WWE Network.

The show received rave reviews from fans, media, staff, talent. With all the wrestling cards (from other companies, too) during WrestleMania Week, NXT TakeOver: New York was extremely hard to beat. Each match hit a home run, setting the bar very, very high.

NOTE: NXT garnered seven of the top 10 worldwide trends including No. 1. Good job by NXT fans, NXT superstars and NXT staff, including NXT leader Paul “Triple H” Levesque and NXT associate Jeremy Borash.

From outstanding opening tag match to the emotional conclusion at NXT TakeOver: New York, you can see all that through the eyes and lens of Speedy, a photographing staple on the Florida wrestling scene.

Here we go with more Photos By Speedy at NXT TakeOver: New York.

NXT Tag Champs War Raiders (Hanson and Rowe) defeated Aleister Black and Ricochet. (Your referee Drake Wuertz)

NXT_6183.jpg

NXT_6540.jpg

NXT_6534.jpg

NXT_6629.jpg

NXT North American Champ Velveteen Dream defeated Matt Riddle. (Your referee Darryl Sharma)

NXT_6857.jpg

NXT_6937.jpg

NXT_7249.jpg

NXT_7289.jpg

New Champ: WALTER defeated Pete Dunne for the NXT UK Title. (Your referee Drake Wuertz)

NXT_7670.jpg


NXT_7622.jpg

NXT_7400.jpg

NXT_7804.jpg

SBB_1161.jpg

NXT Women’s Champ Shayna Baszler won a fatal fourway, besting Bianca Belair, Kairi Sane and Io Shirai. (Your referee D.A. Brewer)

SBB_1237.jpg

NXT_8184.jpg

NXT_8234.jpg

SBB_1246.jpg

NXT_8267.jpg

New Champ: Johnny Gargano defeated Adam Cole of Undisputed Era for the NXT Title. (Your referee Eddie Orengo)

NXT_8835.jpg

NXT_8898.jpg

NXT_9037.jpg

WWE NXT on TV

NXT is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on WWE Network

For information on NXT, click:

NXTstoriesPhotosvideos

For ticket information on upcoming NXT shows, click:

NXTschedule

Jim Varsallone

Jim Varsallone covers pro wrestling, something he’s done since his college days in the late 1980s. Spanning four decades, he currently covers WWE (Raw, SmackDown and NXT), Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground, MLW, WOW, AEW and the South Florida indies. He also writes MMA -- mostly profile stories and video interviews with American Top Team talent in South Florida. As for pro wrestling, he writes features stories and profile pieces, updates upcoming show schedules in South Florida, photographs the action and interviews talent (audio and video) -- sharing the content here and via social media on his Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel).

