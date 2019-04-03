Kelly Klein on historic G1 Supercard via Ring of Honor, NJPW at Madison Square Garden

The G1 Supercard features the best of the best of Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro wrestling, and fans proved it by selling out Madison Square Garden to witness the spectacular on Saturday.

That stellar combo card includes ROH Women of Honor Champion Mayu Iwatani defending the title against former champ Kelly Klein.

Klein, 33, of St. Louis won the Women of Honor title in December during Final Battle. She defeated the champion Sumie Sakai in a Four Corner Survival match which also included Madison Rayne and Karen Q.

Iwatani won the title by beating Klein during Ring of Honor’s Miami debut at Bound by Honor in February at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami in Coral Gables.

Iwatani, 26, of Mine, Yamaguchi, Japan, started wrestling in 2011. Ranked No. 9 of the Top 50 female singles wrestlers in the PWI Female 50 in 2018, Iwatani made her mark in Stardom in Japan.

Klein, who began wrestling in 2006, also excelled for Stardom. She won the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League Tournament with Bea Priestley in 2017. She is ready to battle Iwatani at MSG, working toward regaining the belt.

ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden

Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling present G1 Supercard on Saturday, April 6 from sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York City.





Link: https://www.rohwrestling.com/live/events/4619-g1-supercard-new-york-ny

The historic event airs live at 7:30e/4:30p on traditional pay-per-view and streaming FREE for all HonorClub members. HonorClub content can be streamed via the ROH and FITE apps and at ROHHonorClub.com.

Link to joining HonorClub: https://www.rohwrestling.com/nonmembership

ROH Women of Honor Champ Mayu Iwatani vs. former champ Kelly Klein.

For that G1 Supercard match preview and more, click:

https://www.rohwrestling.com/news/gatekeeper-vs-ace-g1-supercard-decide-world-championship-rivalry

Also on the card,

Honor Rumble (Rumble rules battle royal including Jushin Thunder Liger, Kenny King, PJ Cheeseburger, Black, Beer City Bruiser, Brian Milonas)

Continuing the match line-up for G1 Supercard:





Will Ospreay (NEVER Openweight) vs. Jeff Cobb (ROH TV) (Winner takes all match for both the NEVER Openweight and ROH World Television Championships

Rush vs. Dalton Castle

Mayu Iwatani (c) vs. Kelly Klein (Singles match for the Women of Honor World Championship)

Bully Ray vs. Juice Robinson (New York City Street Fight)

Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Bandido (Three-way match for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship)

Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) (IWGP) vs. Villain Enterprises (PCO and Brody King) (ROH) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Evil and Sanada) vs. The Briscoe Brothers (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) - (Winner takes all four-way tag team match for both the IWGP Tag Team and ROH World Tag TeamChampionships)

Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (Singles match for the British Heavyweight Championship)

Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi (Singles match for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

Jay Lethal (c) vs. Marty Scurll vs. Matt Taven (Three-way ladder match for the ROH World Championship)

Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada (Singles match for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

How to see it

The show will be streamed live on Honor Club, New Japan Pro-Wrestling World, FITE TV, and broadcast live on traditional pay-per-view outlets.

