Looking for All Elite Wrestling tickets, Lyte CEO Ant Taylor talks AEW ticket exchange

Lyte, the technology platform that puts the secondary market back in the hands of rights-holders and fans, has partnered with All Elite Wrestling, the new wrestling promotion headlined by members of The Elite.

The partnership means professional wrestling fans who aren’t able to secure tickets to All Elite Wrestling events will have an opportunity to purchase valid tickets from fans who have returned tickets because their plans changed. Fans are prompted to sign up and purchase tickets through Lyte.

“Tickets to pro wrestling events are historically sought-after, which makes them a target for the secondary market,” says Lyte CEO Ant Taylor. “AEW is one of the most fan-centric organizations we’ve ever worked with. Together, we are offering a truly fan-centric ticketing experience with none of the threats of price gouging or fraudulent tickets that often find their way into popular sold-out events.”

The process is simple. Fans interested in purchasing tickets to AEW events can visit www.allelitewrestling.com to make a reservation and be placed on a wait list until a ticket becomes available. Wresting fans who have tickets but can no longer attend can return them for a fair market price. Returns are then offered to the next person in line as newly-issued tickets from the primary ticketer. It’s an entirely automated, safe and affordable experience.

The 6-5 Taylor, who has a background in basketball and brains, is a graduate of Ivy League Princeton, where he walked onto the college’s basketball team. He was mentored by legendary Princeton coach Pete Carril, who is noted for the implementation of the Princeton offense, which was adopted by other college and NBA teams.

Taylor did not play for Carril, who became an assistant with the NBA Sacramento Kings, but Carril still spent much time at Princeton and took a liking to the hard-working Taylor.

Taylor and the Tigers qualified for the NCAA Tournament. After graduation, Taylor became an entrepreneur.

About All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling is a new professional wrestling promotion headlined by members of The Elite (Cody Rhodes, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, Kenny Omega) and Chris Jericho.

For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a growing roster of world-class male and female wrestlers who are poised to bring new spirit and energy to the industry.

For more info, check out BeingTheElite.com (YouTube), @AEWrestling (Twitter), /TheYoungBucks (Facebook) and @TheBrandiRhodes (Instagram)..

About Lyte

Lyte makes it easier for fans to go to more live events. Founded in New York City and San Francisco by CEO Ant Taylor, its killer fan feature is returnability. In an industry where a “no refunds and no cancellations” policy is the standard, Lyte enables fans to return their event tickets, no questions asked, to the official point of purchase.

Lyte also provides a safe and official reservation booking system, offering fans who sign up a fair price for in-demand tickets. One hundred percent of the tickets bought and sold through Lyte are issued through our ticketing partners and delivered directly to fans. Lyte has delivered millions in fan savings — $1.8 million in 2018 alone. It’s only getting better from here, thanks to its growing partnerships with bands, venues, promoters, ticketers and festivals.

For the industry, we function as a full inventory management solution, including a private-label secondary market to optimize event yield for event producers. Visit lyte.com.

