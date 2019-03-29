Fighting

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque talks NXT TakeOver: New York, WWE WrestleMania and more

By Jim Varsallone

March 29, 2019 11:53 AM

WWE executive vice president of talent, live events and creative Paul Triple H Levesque recently participated in a news conference call to discuss NXT TakeOver: New York.

The spectacular, which is April 5 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, is a major part of WrestleMania Week and features a stellar card, headlined by former NXT North American champs battling for the NXT title in a 2-of-3 falls match.

NXT TakeOver: New York Card

Two-of-three falls match for the vacant NXT Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole.

(Cole won a fatal five-way to wrestle Gargano for the title, which was vacated by Tommaso Ciampa, who is recovering from neck surgery.)

Fatal 4-Way for the NXT Women’s Championship: Champ Shayna Baszler vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair vs. Kairi Sane.

WWE United Kingdom Championship: Champ Pete Dunne vs. Walter.

NXT North American Championship: Champ Velveteen Dream vs. Matt Riddle.

NXT Tag Team Championship: Champs War Raiders (Hanson and Rowe) vs. Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners Aleister Black and Ricochet.

NXT TakeOver: New York will be streaming live on WWE Network.

WrestleMania 35, also on WWE Network, is Sunday, April 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

