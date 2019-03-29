Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque talks NXT TakeOver: New York, WWE WrestleMania and more

WWE executive vice president of talent, live events and creative Paul Triple H Levesque recently participated in a news conference call to discuss NXT TakeOver: New York.
The spectacular, which is April 5 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, is a major part of WrestleMania Week and features a stellar card, headlined by former NXT North American champs battling for the NXT title in a 2-of-3 falls match.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Paul Triple H Levesque talks NXT TakeOver: New York.
Paul Triple H Levesque talks Tommaso Ciampa Injury, Ripple Effect, Johnny Gargano and more.
Paul Triple H Levesque talks NXT UK Talent, Batista, WrestleMania and more.
Paul Triple H Levesque talks SmackDown Live Fridays, Sasha Banks, Bayley, international tryouts, branding and more.
Paul Triple H Levesque talks Stokely Hathaway, managers, NXT, Vince McMahon and more.
Paul Triple H Levesque talks NXT UK, number of NXT TakeOver and WWE WrestleMania matches and more.
Paul Triple H Levesque talks Keith Lee, Ricochet, Aleister Black, Lars Sullivan, Sean Waltman and more.
NXT TakeOver: New York Card
Two-of-three falls match for the vacant NXT Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole.
(Cole won a fatal five-way to wrestle Gargano for the title, which was vacated by Tommaso Ciampa, who is recovering from neck surgery.)
Fatal 4-Way for the NXT Women’s Championship: Champ Shayna Baszler vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair vs. Kairi Sane.
WWE United Kingdom Championship: Champ Pete Dunne vs. Walter.
NXT North American Championship: Champ Velveteen Dream vs. Matt Riddle.
NXT Tag Team Championship: Champs War Raiders (Hanson and Rowe) vs. Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners Aleister Black and Ricochet.
NXT TakeOver: New York will be streaming live on WWE Network.
WrestleMania 35, also on WWE Network, is Sunday, April 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
My Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
Twitter: @jimmyv3
YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/
Comments