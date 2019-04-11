Fighting

Interview with American Top Team’s Dustin Poirier who headlines UFC 236 for a title

Dustin Poirier punches Bobby Green in their lightweight bout during the UFC 199 event on June 4, 2016, in Inglewood, California.
Dustin Poirier punches Bobby Green in their lightweight bout during the UFC 199 event on June 4, 2016, in Inglewood, California. Photo Courtesy Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 236 features No.3 lightweight Dustin The Diamond Poirier (24-5) against featherweight champ Max Blessed Holloway (20-3) in the main event for the interim lightweight title on Saturday from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

A former amateur wrestler, Poirier, 30, is from Lafayette, Louisiana, and trains at American Top Team in (South Florida) Coconut Creek.

Poirier and his wife, Jolie, are involved in charitable work, giving back to help others.

My video interview with Dustin Poirier at American Top Team.

Holloway, 27, is a former kickboxer, who is ranked No. 4 pound-for-pound in UFC.

This marks their second battle.

They met in 2012 at UFC 143 where Poirier won by submission (mounted triangle armbar) in the first round.

How and When to Watch UFC 236

Early prelims are on UFC FIGHT PASS beginning at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Prelims are on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 8 p.m. ET.

The main card, which begins at 10 p.m., is available via ESPN+.

Click UFConESPN+.

For more info on UFC, click UFCwebsite.

Jim Varsallone

