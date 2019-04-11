Fighting
Interview with American Top Team’s Dustin Poirier who headlines UFC 236 for a title
UFC 236 features No.3 lightweight Dustin The Diamond Poirier (24-5) against featherweight champ Max Blessed Holloway (20-3) in the main event for the interim lightweight title on Saturday from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
A former amateur wrestler, Poirier, 30, is from Lafayette, Louisiana, and trains at American Top Team in (South Florida) Coconut Creek.
Poirier and his wife, Jolie, are involved in charitable work, giving back to help others.
My video interview with Dustin Poirier at American Top Team.
Holloway, 27, is a former kickboxer, who is ranked No. 4 pound-for-pound in UFC.
This marks their second battle.
They met in 2012 at UFC 143 where Poirier won by submission (mounted triangle armbar) in the first round.
How and When to Watch UFC 236
Early prelims are on UFC FIGHT PASS beginning at 6:15 p.m. ET.
Prelims are on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 8 p.m. ET.
The main card, which begins at 10 p.m., is available via ESPN+.
Click UFConESPN+.
For more info on UFC, click UFCwebsite.
