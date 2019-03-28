UFC Edson Barboza of American Top Team talks UFC Fight Night, Justin Gaethje and more

Edson Junior Barboza (20-6) faces Justin The Highlight Gaethje (19-2) in the main event of UFC Fight Night on ESPN on Saturday, March 30 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
Barboza, 33, is a Brazilian professional mixed martial artist and former Muay Thai kickboxer, who trains at American Top Team in (South Florida) Coconut Creek.
Video interview with Edson Barboza at American Top Team.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Competing in the lightweight division, Barboza is ranked No.6 in UFC.
Gaethje, 30, wrestled for the University of Northern Colorado where he graduated with a degree in Human Services. He is ranked No.7.
Prelims start at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+. More prelims begin at 5 p.m. on ESPN. Main card starts at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
On the Web and Social Media
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
Twitter: @jimmyv3
YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/
Comments