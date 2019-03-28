Fighting

UFC Edson Barboza of American Top Team talks UFC Fight Night, Justin Gaethje and more

By Jim Varsallone

March 28, 2019 11:55 AM

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Edson Junior Barboza (20-6) faces Justin The Highlight Gaethje (19-2) in the main event of UFC Fight Night on ESPN on Saturday, March 30 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Barboza, 33, is a Brazilian professional mixed martial artist and former Muay Thai kickboxer, who trains at American Top Team in (South Florida) Coconut Creek.

Video interview with Edson Barboza at American Top Team.

Competing in the lightweight division, Barboza is ranked No.6 in UFC.

Gaethje, 30, wrestled for the University of Northern Colorado where he graduated with a degree in Human Services. He is ranked No.7.

Prelims start at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+. More prelims begin at 5 p.m. on ESPN. Main card starts at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

