Tag Champ Garett Bischoff talks local debut of Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling and more

Garett Bischoff, who is second generation in the pro wrestling business, joins Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling for its South Florida debut on Saturday at Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum in Dania Beach.
Bischoff and Wes Brisco, also second generation, are the ARW Tag Team Champs.
Garett Bischoff talks second generation, TNA Gut Check, wrestling return and more.
Their fathers played pivotal roles in the evolution of professional wrestling.
Bischoff’s dad, Eric, is noted for bringing WCW to new heights, beating Vince McMahon’s powerhouse WWF in the TV ratings war for 86 weeks. Brisco’s dad, Jerry, was instrumental in helping McMahon build his company empire that changed the landscape of professional wrestling.
Bischoff and Brisco, the sons, will defend the ARW tag team titles on Saturday against former WWF tag champs The Headbangers (Mosh and Thrasher).
Garett Bischoff talks Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling, Wes Brisco, Headbangers, Gangrel and more.
The show also features ARW Champ Jesse Neal, Shannon Moore, ARW Cruiserweight Champ Jason Dugan, Vandal Ortagun, Chico Adams, Chuckles, Red Velvett, Alex Red, Gangrel and more. Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
For more info, click on TwitterAtomicRevolutionaryWrestling.
Before landing in TNA, Bischoff was trained in pro wrestling by WWE alum Gangrel.
After a four-year hiatus, Bischoff, 34, returned to mat action last year to team with his friend Wes Brisco for Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling.
Residing with his wife and their dog Romeo in Clearwater, Bischoff is doing very well in the construction business in Florida, while wrestling occasionally on weekends.
A former pro wrestling referee as well, Bischoff trained in martial arts as a youth in Atlanta under the tutelage of martial arts master Ernest “The Cat” Miller. During those early days, Bischoff’s father, Eric, played a pivotal role in the history of pro wrestling. In that time, Eric convinced Miller to try pro wrestling, and a star was born.
Garett Bischoff talks Ernest “The Cat Miller,” Sonny Onoo, the movie “The Wrestler” and more.
Formerly with the cool faction Aces & Eights in TNA Impact Wrestling, Garett met Brisco in TNA.
Formerly with the cool faction Aces & Eights in TNA Impact Wrestling, Garett met Brisco in TNA.
Along with AEW friends Cody Rhodes and Frankie Kazarian, Garett is a cigar aficionado.
Along with AEW friends Cody Rhodes and Frankie Kazarian, Garett is a cigar aficionado.
