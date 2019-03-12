After WrestleMania announcement, Hulk Hogan, Bayley, Titus lead WWE Be a STAR rally in Tampa

Just hours after WWE announced WrestleMania 36 in 2020 in Tampa, the community efforts already began on Thursday with a WWE Be a STAR anti-bullying rally at the Garcia Salesian Boys & Girls Club, about three miles from Raymond James Stadium, home of WrestleMania 36.
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan joined WWE women’s Tag Team Champ Bayley and WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil at the rally to discuss bullying — the various types — and what to do, if confronted with the issue. Each WWE representative spoke about personal experiences dealing with bullying.
Leading to WrestleMania 36 on April 5, 2020, WWE will conduct many more community-related activities and events in the host WrestleMania area.
Hogan is also a Boys & Girls Club Alumni Hall of Famer. He was a member as a youth in Tampa.
Growing up in Live Oak, O’Neil joined the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch, which was started by WWE Hall of Famer and Championship Wrestling from Florida original Eddie Graham. CWF was based in Tampa.
The 6-6, 270-pound O’Neil, a University of Florida grad, is a former Gators’ football player.
WWE Interviewer Dasha Fuentes emceed the event, which included WWE Be a STAR T-shirts and WWE prize packs.
Chris Letsos, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay, and Frank Sanchez, National Vice President, Business & Community Affairs, Boys & Girls Clubs of America attended along with about 200 kids and teens, who answered questions posed by the WWE talent..
WWE concluded the rally by awarding Garcia Salesian Boys & Girls Club members Aleila and Ben for their leadership and respectful efforts. Hogan, Bayley, O’Neil, Fuentes and Letsos presented certificates to them.
Be a STAR (Show Tolerance And Respect)
The S.T.A.R. Alliance is a group of actors, musicians, comedians, athletes, and television personalities have joined together to help put an end to bullying.
Members of the S.T.A.R. Alliance and WWE will use their reach of more than 400 million social media followers to spread the Be a STAR message of showing tolerance and respect to help combat bullying. S.T.A.R. Alliance members will also participate and share their stories at Be a STAR anti-bullying rallies across the United States.
