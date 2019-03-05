This former UFC champ and Ronda Rousey rival joins ONE Championship in executive role

Miesha Tate is a professional with a traditional approach, demonstrating honor and respect whether fighting in the octagon, working behind the scenes or just in her everyday walk of life.
Retired from competition, Tate is adjusting well with new endeavors under the same mind-set. She recently joined the ONE Championship team as a vice president, ready to empower women in combat sports. Closer to home, she leads her own family team as a in-house president and first-time mom.
ONE Championship, the world’s largest martial arts organization, conducts an MMA show (ONE: A NEW ERA) on March 31 at Tokyo, at Japan’s iconic Ryogoku Kokugikan. The event marks the ONE Championship debut of Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson (DJ) and Eddie “The Underground King” Alvarez.
ONE is characterized by integrity, humility, honor, respect, courage, discipline and compassion. It’s old-school values embraced by new-school talent.
On March 31, Johnson will face Yuya “Little Piranha” Wakamatsu of Japan in the quarterfinals of the highly anticipated ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix. Alvarez meanwhile will confront Timofey Nastyukhin of Russia in the quarterfinals of the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix.
Confirming a multiyear partnership with Turner Sports, B/R Live began distributing ONE Championship’s live events in January.
ONE: A NEW ERA will follow suit. In addition, B/R Live will also offer fans highlights and video content capturing the best moments from the live event. TNT will also televise 12 episodes of one-hour re-airs of ONE Championship events.
More information will be announced at a later date.
“Super” Sage Northcutt also signed with ONE Championship late last year as a fighter, and retired UFC middleweight champion Rich Franklin joins Tate as a vice president.
More with Miesha Tate
A former UFC women’s champion, Tate helped revolutionize women in combat sports, especially through her MMA battles with rival Ronda Rousey. Their efforts sparked much interest from male fans toward the actual competition and inspired women, empowering them to become fighters.
Tate, who has experience modeling, is a role model for women, especially her daughter, and she is a champion in proving what women can do. She is also an online fitness trainer and has her own talk show (with Green Bay Packers alum A.J. Hawk) “The Miesha Tate Show” on Sirius XM Rush.
Tate grew up a tomboy in Tacoma, Washington. She wrestled for the boys’ team at Franklin Pierce High School. By her senior season, they also had a girls’ team, and she won a state title in 2005.
Tate (18-7) began her professional MMA career in 2007, and won the bantamweight championship of the Freestyle Cage Fighting promotion in 2009. Tate gained increased recognition in 2011 when she won the Strikeforce Women’s bantamweight championship. She has also won a silver medal in the FILA Grappling Championships.
Outside of MMA, Tate has modeled for numerous websites and publications, including ESPN The Magazine and Fitness Gurls. In 2015, Tate was announced as a cast member in the feature film “Fight Valley.” Her fighting style, which focused on wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, has earned praise from multiple peers and media outlets. Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White has credited Tate’s fight with Ronda Rousey on March 3, 2012, as the key factor in the creation of women’s divisions in the UFC.
Tate’s final victory in MMA came on March 5, 2016, when she won the UFC Women’s bantamweight championship after beating Holly Holm via technical submission. On July 9, 2016, she lost the UFC title to Amanda Nunes at UFC 200. In November 2016, she announced her retirement from MMA after a loss by decision to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205.
On January 1, 2018, Tate announced that she was in a relationship with fellow MMA fighter Johnny Nunez. On June 4, 2018, she gave birth to their daughter, Amaia Nevaeh Nunez.
Post retirement, Tate, 32, has shown interest in competing in no-gi grappling matches, the first was against former MMA opponent Jessica Eye at Submission Underground 2, which Tate won in overtime.
Rousey is now starring in WWE. What about Tate in WWE?
About ONE Championship
Headquartered in Singapore, ONE is the Home of Martial Arts and the world’s largest martial arts organization, hosting bouts across all styles of martial arts such as Muay Thai, Kickboxing, Karate, Kung Fu, Silat, Sanda, Lethwei, Mixed Martial Arts, Tae Kwon Do, Submission Grappling, and more. ONE hosts the biggest sports entertainment events across Asia, featuring some of the world’s best martial artists and world champions on the largest global media broadcast in Asia.
ONE eSports, a subsidiary of ONE Championship, runs Asia’s largest global eSports Championship Series with some of the biggest blockbuster game titles in the world. In addition to its digital platforms, ONE Championship broadcasts to over 1.7 billion potential viewers across 138 countries with some of the largest global broadcasters, including Fox Sports, ABS-CBN, Astro, ClaroSports, Bandsports, Startimes, Premier Sports, Thairath TV, Skynet, Mediacorp, OSN, Great Sports, Tencent, and more.
