Talent talks Major League Wrestling, which is now Saturday nights on beIN SPORTS

Major League Wrestling is now Saturday nights on beIN SPORTS.
Led by former South Florida resident Court Bauer, the company features standout combatants from up-and-comers and solid indie talent to established stars and legends.
Immersed in social media platforms and television, Major League Wrestling: Fusion is 9 p.m. Saturdays on beIN SPORTS. The show is also broadcast on beIN SPORTS en Español at Midnight Mondays.
Calling the action are WCW alum Tony Schiavone and Rich Bocchini (WWE alum Rich Brennan).
Video interview with Rich Bocchini in Miami.
In 2019, MLW visited Philadelphia (Feb. 2) and prepares for shows in Chicago (March 2), New York City (April 4-5) and more.
In 2018, MLW conducted shows in Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, New York City, Orlando and Miami.
More video interviews with talent backstage in Miami.
Davey Boy Smith Jr.
Ace Romero
