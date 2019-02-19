Fighting

This pro AEW architect is changing pro wrestling’s landscape with solid backing, booking

By Jim Varsallone

February 19, 2019 02:52 PM

Photo By Al Powers / Courtesy AEW
Photo By Al Powers / Courtesy AEW

History will reflect on this time with excitement.

All Elite Wrestling officially birthed Jan. 1, 2019, and it’s been a whirlwind journey ever since.

AEW already doubled up with its inaugural event Double or Nothing, selling out recently in speedy fashion.

20190207_MGM_AEWlaunch_3.jpg
Photo By Al Powers / Courtesy AEW

After the success of last year’s All In event, organizers Cody Runnels Rhodes and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) decided to explore a venture further, leading to the formation of All Elite Wrestling, a new pro wrestling company.

Cody talks suits, dress code, Double or Nothing and more.

The announcement of AEW occurred at the stroke of midnight Pacific Time that night (Jan. 1) in an episode of Being the Elite, a very popular YouTube web series created by and featuring The Elite (Cody, Young Bucks, Hangman Adam Page, Villain Marty Scurll and Kenny Omega).

Also announced in the episode was Double or Nothing, AEW’s inaugural event in May in Las Vegas and the sequel to All In, a sold-out indie show (10,000 strong) in September in Chicago that inspired AEW.

On Jan. 2, Cody and The Young Bucks signed with the promotion as competitors and co-executive vice presidents. Entrepreneur, football executive and longtime wrestling fan Tony Khan is the president of the company.

Cody talks Billy Corgan, executive roles, the Khan family, WWE and more.

Khan and his father, Shahid Khan, backed the promotion, a major move. The Khans are billionaires and part of the ownership group of the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham F.C of the English Premier Soccer League

Brandi Rhodes became the company’s chief brand officer on Jan. 3.

20190207_MGM_AEWlaunch_124.jpg
Photo By Al Powers / Courtesy AEW

On Jan. 8, the company held its first press conference on the forecourt of the TIAA Bank Field (home of the Jacksonville Jaguars), where they announced the beginnings of the talent roster, including SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian), Dr. Britt Baker, Joey Janela, “Hangman” Adam Page, Pac, and the coup de gras Chris Jericho.

20190207_MGM_AEWlaunch_187.jpg
Photo By Al Powers / Courtesy AEW

AEW also announced a working relationship with Chinese pro wrestling promotion Oriental Wrestling Entertainment (OWE).

On Feb. 7, the group hosted a press conference in Las Vegas where tickets were released for Double or Nothing. Bigger and better, top free agent Kenny Omega joined the team as talent and the company’s fourth co-executive vice president.

20190207_MGM_AEWlaunch_177.jpg
Photo By Al Powers / Courtesy AEW

AEW also welcomed wrestlers The Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fénix), Trent Baretta and Chuck Taylor, and the group announced a partnership with long-time Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

20190207_MGM_AEWlaunch_115.jpg
Photo By Al Powers / Courtesy AEW

Cody talks football players, actor and friend Stephen Amell, AEW backing, booking, goals, experience and more.

Successfully Selling Double or Nothing

Double or Nothing, the inaugural pay-per-view under the All Elite Wrestling banner, is a sellout. After a super strong pre-sale, AEW needed just four minutes for the remaining limited tickets to sell during the on-sale to the general public.

20190207_MGM_AEWlaunch_2.jpg
AL POWERS POWERSIMAGERY.

The highly anticipated event will be Saturday, May 25 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, seating 11,600 fans.

More seats may be added after production set-up.

Jacksonville, the home base for AEW, will host Fight For The Fallen, the second AEW showcase (TBA. TBD ), but for now it’s all about Double or Nothing.

Click: TwitterAEWrestling

Who’s All Elite?

Cody, Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Hangman Adam Page, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Brandi Rhodes, Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, Dr. Britt Baker, Pac (Neville), Joey Janela with Penelope Ford, Penta El Zero M, Rey Fénix, Aja Kong, Trent Baretta, Jimmy Havoc, Jungle Boy, Kylie Rae, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Sonny Kiss, Yuka Sakazaki, Chuck Taylor, Nyla Rose, BJ Whitmer, Billy Gunn, Alex Marvez, Conrad Thompson, OWE and AAA.



20190207_MGM_AEWlaunch_195.jpg
Photo By Al Powers / Courtesy AEW

20190207_MGM_AEWlaunch_197.jpg
AL POWERS POWERSIMAGERY.

Cody talks NFL Super Bowl, Jacksonville Jaguars, AEW, TV and more.

Sports Pass for $30 per year

Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30

#READLOCAL

My Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/

Jim Varsallone

Jim Varsallone covers pro wrestling, something he’s done since his college days in the late 1980s. Spanning four decades, he currently covers WWE (Raw, SmackDown and NXT), Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground, MLW and the South Florida indies. He also writes MMA -- mostly profile stories and video interviews with American Top Team talent in South Florida. As for pro wrestling, he writes features stories and profile pieces, updates upcoming show schedules in South Florida, photographs the action and interviews talent (audio and video) -- sharing the content here and via social media on his Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel).

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  