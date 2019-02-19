This pro AEW architect is changing pro wrestling’s landscape with solid backing, booking

History will reflect on this time with excitement.
All Elite Wrestling officially birthed Jan. 1, 2019, and it’s been a whirlwind journey ever since.
AEW already doubled up with its inaugural event Double or Nothing, selling out recently in speedy fashion.
After the success of last year’s All In event, organizers Cody Runnels Rhodes and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) decided to explore a venture further, leading to the formation of All Elite Wrestling, a new pro wrestling company.
Cody talks suits, dress code, Double or Nothing and more.
The announcement of AEW occurred at the stroke of midnight Pacific Time that night (Jan. 1) in an episode of Being the Elite, a very popular YouTube web series created by and featuring The Elite (Cody, Young Bucks, Hangman Adam Page, Villain Marty Scurll and Kenny Omega).
Also announced in the episode was Double or Nothing, AEW’s inaugural event in May in Las Vegas and the sequel to All In, a sold-out indie show (10,000 strong) in September in Chicago that inspired AEW.
On Jan. 2, Cody and The Young Bucks signed with the promotion as competitors and co-executive vice presidents. Entrepreneur, football executive and longtime wrestling fan Tony Khan is the president of the company.
Cody talks Billy Corgan, executive roles, the Khan family, WWE and more.
Khan and his father, Shahid Khan, backed the promotion, a major move. The Khans are billionaires and part of the ownership group of the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham F.C of the English Premier Soccer League
Brandi Rhodes became the company’s chief brand officer on Jan. 3.
On Jan. 8, the company held its first press conference on the forecourt of the TIAA Bank Field (home of the Jacksonville Jaguars), where they announced the beginnings of the talent roster, including SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian), Dr. Britt Baker, Joey Janela, “Hangman” Adam Page, Pac, and the coup de gras Chris Jericho.
AEW also announced a working relationship with Chinese pro wrestling promotion Oriental Wrestling Entertainment (OWE).
On Feb. 7, the group hosted a press conference in Las Vegas where tickets were released for Double or Nothing. Bigger and better, top free agent Kenny Omega joined the team as talent and the company’s fourth co-executive vice president.
AEW also welcomed wrestlers The Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fénix), Trent Baretta and Chuck Taylor, and the group announced a partnership with long-time Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.
Cody talks football players, actor and friend Stephen Amell, AEW backing, booking, goals, experience and more.
Successfully Selling Double or Nothing
Double or Nothing, the inaugural pay-per-view under the All Elite Wrestling banner, is a sellout. After a super strong pre-sale, AEW needed just four minutes for the remaining limited tickets to sell during the on-sale to the general public.
The highly anticipated event will be Saturday, May 25 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, seating 11,600 fans.
More seats may be added after production set-up.
Jacksonville, the home base for AEW, will host Fight For The Fallen, the second AEW showcase (TBA. TBD ), but for now it’s all about Double or Nothing.
Who’s All Elite?
Cody, Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Hangman Adam Page, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Brandi Rhodes, Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, Dr. Britt Baker, Pac (Neville), Joey Janela with Penelope Ford, Penta El Zero M, Rey Fénix, Aja Kong, Trent Baretta, Jimmy Havoc, Jungle Boy, Kylie Rae, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Sonny Kiss, Yuka Sakazaki, Chuck Taylor, Nyla Rose, BJ Whitmer, Billy Gunn, Alex Marvez, Conrad Thompson, OWE and AAA.
Cody talks NFL Super Bowl, Jacksonville Jaguars, AEW, TV and more.
