This ROH Women of Honor Champ and teacher goes back to school to defend title in Miami

Ring of Honor’s Women of Honor Champ Kelly Klein will defend the title against international star Mayu Iwatani when ROH makes its Miami debut on Sunday at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami in Coral Gables.
Hear Klein discuss her opponent in Miami in my interview with her. She also talks wrestling in Miami for the first time and her work schedule.
Klein, 33, has come a long way since her start in pro wrestling in 2005. Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, she competed on the indies. Her athleticism, aptitude, dedication and training throughout her wrestling journey paved the way to competing in Japan for Stardom.
As for Ring of Honor, she is a Women of Honor original, debuting for ROH in 2015.
Also demonstrating a gift for gab, this ultra competitive person/wrestler won the ROH Women of Honor title by winning a Fatal Fourway including Sumie Sakai, Karen Q and Madison Rayne at Final Battle in December 2018.
This is the highlight of her career, so far, culminating a long, tough road.
Klein discusses winning the ROH Women of Honor title and what she did for the recent NFL Super Bowl.
Standout wrestler by night, preschool teacher by day, the 5-6, 150-pound Klein starred in softball at Ursuline Academy in Blue Ash, Ohio. She pitched for Ursuline as well as the Fairfield Fury travel softball team. A team player, she helped the school track & field team by learning to throw the shot put and discus her senior year.
Her father, Greg, a wrestler for Purdue University in 1972, coached her in softball. Following in those cleats, she later became a softball coach, while testing the pro wrestling waters.
Not fond of her decision to become a pro wrestler, her dad is now one of her biggest fans.
Klein talks softball, track and coaching.
There’s more to Klein than meets the eye.
A multi-talented athlete and performer, she can sing and dance, too, landing roles in musical theater. She graduated from Webster University in St. Louis, after being accepted into the prestigious Leigh Gerdine College of Fine Arts.
Interesting Fact: Many moons ago, Klein stood in a very long line to audition for American Idol but was cut off at the door.
Klein discusses college, musical theater, teaching, singing and more.
ROH in Miami
Ring of Honor invades Miami with “Bound by Honor” at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami in Coral Gables.
ROH World Champion Jay Lethal
ROH World Tag Team Champs The Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe)
ROH World Television Champ Jeff Cobb
Women of Honor World Champ Kelly Klein
ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champs The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan and Horror King Vinny Marseglia)
Villain Enterprises (The Villain Marty Scurll, PCO and Brody King)
Dalton Castle & The Boys
Flip Gordon
Bandido
Mark Haskins
Kenny King
Shane Taylor
Silas Young
Jonathan Gresham and more.
The Watsco Center is at 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables 33146.
For more info, click ROHMiami.
ROH streaming live in Miami
Fans can stream Ring of Honor “Bound by Honor” live worldwide as an HonorClub member via the ROH App on all Apple and Android platforms, Roku, and ROHHonorClub.com.
ROH in Lakeland
Ring of Honor will be in Lakeland at RP Funding Arena, 701 W. Lime St., on Saturday.
The show is a TV taping.
Bell time is 6 p.m.
For more info, click ROHLakeland.
ROH on TV
Ring of Honor is 10:30 p.m. Sundays on CHARGE!
In South Florida, that’s Ch. 33.3 on antenna television.
