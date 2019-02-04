Check out these fun pro wrestling shows in South Florida in February

The pro wrestling scene in South Florida is heartfelt in February with an assortment of talent on all levels, shapes and sizes.
Micro Wrestling in Boca Raton
Micro Wrestling Cage Show & Battle Royal is Tuesday and Wednesday at Boca Black Box in Boca Raton.
Bell time is 8 p.m. each day.
Click MicroWrestlingBoca.
Ring of Honor in Miami
Ring of Honor invades Miami with “Bound by Honor” on Sunday at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami in Coral Gables.
Scheduled to appear: ROH World Champion Jay Lethal, ROH World Tag Team Champs The Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe), ROH World Television Champ Jeff Cobb, Women of Honor World Champ Kelly Klein and ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champs The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan and Horror King Vinny Marseglia).
Also, Villain Enterprises (The Villain Marty Scurll, PCO and Brody King), Dalton Castle & The Boys, Flip Gordon, Bandido, Mark Haskins, Kenny King, Shane Taylor, Silas Young, Jonathan Gresham and more.
Bell time is 7 p.m.
For more info, click ROHMiami.
Ring of Honor is 10:30 p.m. Sundays on CHARGE!.
In South Florida, that’s Ch. 33.3 on antenna television.
Ignite in Vero Beach
Ignite Wrestling presents Destiny on Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach.
See Deathproof Aaron Epic, Fred Yehi, Aspyn Rose, Troy Hollywood, Critical Mayhem, TECH, Kaci Lennox, Gabe Lacey, Skyler Moore, Kilynn King and more.
Bell time is noon.
Click FacebookIGNITEWrestling.
CCW in Opa-locka/Hialeah
Coastal Championship Wrestling offers a free show on Sunday, Feb. 17 at the Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market in Miami.
Dubbed Valentine’s Vengeance, the show includes El Jefe Santos, Chelsea Durden, Jake St. Patrick, Vanilla Vargas, American Horror Story and more.
Bell time is 1 p.m.
Click FacebookCCWevents.
NXT in Fort Pierce
WWE’s NXT is Friday, Feb. 22 at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce.
See the future of Raw and SmackDown Live through WWE’s hottest brand.
General admission $10, gold circle (ringside) $20.
Ticket price includes pre-show, meet-and-greet. First come, first serve.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
Click NXTshowInfo.
NXT is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on WWE Network.
Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum in Dania Beach
Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum presents High Stakes, its first major show away from the training facility.
High Stakes is Saturday, Feb. 23 at The Casino at Dania Beach.
The main event features WWE alums as Gangrel teams with Billy Gunn against The Headbangers (Mosh and Thrasher).
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
Check out FacebookGWA.
