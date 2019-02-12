Knockouts Champ Taya Valkyrie talks pursuit of title and Impact Wrestling on Pursuit

Impact Wrestling is now on Pursuit, literally and figuratively.
Hyping the move, which began in January, is its wrestling stars including Knockouts Champ Taya Valkyrie, and you can see her and her associates 10 p.m. Fridays on the company’s new TV home Pursuit Channel as well as Twitch.
Valkyrie knows something about pursuit. Pursuing the Knockouts belt, she made a huge statement to drop kick-off 2019 by capturing the title over Tessa Blanchard at Impact Wrestling Homecoming in Nashville.
Wearing gold is a family thing. Her husband, Johnny Impact, is the Impact Wrestling Champ, making this husband-wife tandem unique in the pro wrestling annals.
Johnny is one of the top stars going today, and Taya is, too.
Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked her No. 36 of the top 100 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 100 of 2018.
Interview with Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champ Taya Valkyrie.
Drake, Valkyrie in Las Vegas
Former IMPACT Wrestling Champ Eli Drake and Valkyrie were in Las Vegas recently for a special appearance at the 41st annual SHOT Show.
For the past 40 years and the 10th consecutive year at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, firearm industry professionals gathered for SHOT Show, the largest trade show for target shooting, hunting, outdoor and law enforcement products.
Drake and Valkyrie met fans at the Pursuit Channel booth, signing autographs and posing for photos.
They also met the legendary Undertaker, who just happened to be there, too.
IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., broadcasts its weekly two-hour Impact! flagship TV show on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on Pursuit Channel across the U.S., and also on IMPACT Wrestling’s official Twitch channel (www.twitch.tv/impactwrestling).
IMPACT Wrestling returns to Las Vegas from Friday to Sunday for three consecutive nights on high-flying wrestling action at Sam’s Town Casino.
VIP Packages for the shows are still available and can be purchased at:
https://impactwrestling.com/event/impact-live-las-vegas-vip-feb-2019/
Tickets for the February shows can be purchased at:
https://www.samstownlv.com/whats-new/events/impact-wrestling-feb-2019
