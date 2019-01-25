This WWE mainstay answers all your NXT questions and more

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative, Paul Triple H Levesque participated in a media conference call Q&A on Wednesday to discuss NXT TakeOver: Phoenix, which is Saturday live on WWE Network.
The drop kick-off show is 6 p.m. with the main show beginning at 7 p.m. from the Talking Stick Resort Arena, home of the NBA Phoenix Suns.
Levesque notes the match-ups of NXT TakeOver: Phoenix as well as answering questions about the NXT talent, NXT future, NXT UK and more.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Here is more audio of Levesque. He talks AEW (All Elite Wrestling), NXT Superstar Lars Sullivan, NXT during WrestleMania WWE, and the NXT UK Performance Center.
Below is audio of Levesque talking War Raiders, Matt Riddle, Bianca Belair, and NXT UK.
NXT TakeOver: Phoenix is the night before the WWE Royal Rumble.
The Royal Rumble PPV is at Chase Field in Phoenix with WWE then returning to Talking Stick Resort Arena for Monday Night Raw (USA Network) and SmackDown Live (USA Network).
Levesque talks process of NXT US and NXT UK talent to the main roster.
NXT TakeOver: Phoenix
Tommaso Ciampa (champ) vs. Aleister Black for the NXT title.
Shayna Baszler (champ) vs. Bianca Belair for the NXT women’s title.
The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong) (champs) vs. War Raiders (Hanson and Rowe) for the NXT tag titles.
Ricochet (champ) vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American title.
Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno.
For more info, click WWENXT.
NXT TV weekly
NXT is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on WWE Network.
WWE performance centers
Future and some current NXT talent train at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
WWE recently opened the WWE UK Performance Center in London.
My Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
Twitter: @jimmyv3
YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/
Comments