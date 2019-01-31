Fighting

This champion wrestler will bring red balloons and horror to Lakeland and Miami for ROH

By Jim Varsallone

January 31, 2019 11:35 AM

The Kingdom is the Ring of Honor six-man tag team champs, and within that championship grouping is a king, of course, though a different type of king, a spirited looking character known fittingly as the Horror King Vinny Marseglia.

The pride of Warwick, R.I., Mareglia, 32, is a horror film fan who enjoys metal music. His masks, tattoos, hair styles, wrestling garb, wild eyes and red balloons make for an interesting look.

It’s Rob Zombie meets Lost Boys with his own twist in this bizarre and unique pro wrestling persona.

The Kingdom also features 33-year-old Matt Taven (Derry, N.H.) and 29-year-old TK O’Ryan (Worcester, Mass.). Growing up and training wrestling in the Northeast, they are champions in ring and friends away from it.

When they formed as The Kingdom in Ring of Honor, it clicked immediately. The Kingdom brought it strong in their ROH debut in October 2016 against Bullet Club (Adam Cole and The Young Bucks).

These Northeasterners are also ultra New England Patriots fans. Well, two are.

The Horror King discusses his persona, Rob Zombie, New England Patriots, The Kingdom and more.

The Kingdom is three-time ROH six-man tag team champs.

And Marseglia found his niche, his passion in the ring and out -- something he shares with his horror fan wife.

The Horror King talks about The Kingdom’s ROH debut, Bullet Club, Warwick, masks, gear, the Horror Queen, red balloons and more.

Marseglia, elevating his Warwick status in pro wrestling, joins WCW and WWE alum Chuck Palumbo and Micro Championship Wrestling’s Short Sleeve Sampson as pro wrestlers with Warwick, R.I. ties.

ROH in Miami

Ring of Honor invades Miami with “Bound by Honor” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10 at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami in Coral Gables.

Scheduled to appear:

ROH World Champion Jay Lethal

ROH World Tag Team Champs The Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe)

ROH World Television Champ Jeff Cobb

Women of Honor World Champ Kelly Klein

ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champs The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan and Horror King Vinny Marseglia)

Villain Enterprises (The Villain Marty Scurll, PCO and Brody King)

Dalton Castle & The Boys

Flip Gordon

Bandido

Mark Haskins

Kenny King

Shane Taylor

Silas Young

Jonathan Gresham and more.

The Watsco Center is at 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables 33146.

For more info, click ROHMiami.

ROH streaming live in Miami

Fans can stream Ring of Honor “Bound by Honor” live worldwide as an HonorClub member via the ROH App on all Apple and Android platforms, Roku, and ROHHonorClub.com.

ROH in Lakeland

Ring of Honor will be in Lakeland at RP Funding Arena, 701 W. Lime St., on Feb. 9.

The show is a TV taping.

Bell time is 6 p.m.

For more info, click ROHLakeland.

ROH on TV

Ring of Honor is 10:30 p.m. Sundays on CHARGE!

In South Florida, that’s Ch. 33.3 on antenna television.

