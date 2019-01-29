Interviews with Major League Wrestling talent in Miami

Major League Wrestling is taking advantage of the recent surge in pro wrestling awareness via social media.
The company features a bevy of combatants from up-and-comers and indie talent to established stars and legends.
Immersed in social media platforms, MLW is also on television weekly, Major League Wrestling: Fusion, at 8 p.m. on beIN SPORTS. Replays at 11 p.m. The show is also broadcast in Spanish on Tuesday nights.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
MLW has plenty of street cred. Working behind the scenes are:
Court Bauer: MLW founder; former WWE creative executive; executive producer of UFC Fight Pass/Combate Americas; senior vice president of American Enterprises for AAA Lucha Libre; adviser for Ring of Honor and Lucha Underground.
Jared St Laurent: MLW COO and oversees wrestling operations; popular podcaster for MLW Radio Network as Mister Saint Laurent; former creative Florida indies.
Konnan: MLW agent; Impact Wrestling and MLW manager; co-founder of AAA; first CMLL champ; Hulk Hogan of Mexico; former WCW wrestler.
Alex Greenfield: serves as co-executive producer for MLW; former head writer WWE Smackdown.
Nelson Sweglar: head of MLW TV operations; formerly 20-plus years as head of WWE TV operations.
Charlie Bruzesse: works in MLW TV operations; former head of ECW TV operations.
Tim Walbert: director for MLW; former director for WWE RAW & SmackDown.
Dan Bynum: works in MLW production; former director for WCW, World Class Championship Wrestling.
Sean O’Heir: co-executive producer of MLW; former associate for Randy Couture/Xtreme Couture and FOX.
Sami Callihan: MLW senior agent; wrestles for Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground.
Tommy Dreamer: MLW senior agent and wrestler; also works backstage and in the ring for Impact Wrestling; runs House of Hardcore; former ECW and WWE talent.
The wrestling roster also includes Low Ki, Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, Konnan, The new Hart Foundation (Teddy Hart, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Brian Pillman Jr.), Tommy Dreamer, Simon Gotch, Filthy Tom Lawlor, Rich Swann, Shane Strickland, The Dirty Blondes (Michael Patrick and Leo Brien) with Col. Robert Parker, Vandal Ortagun, Kotto Brazil, Ariel Dominguez, Ricky Martinez (Maxx Stardom), Salina de la Renta, Ace Romero, Barrington Hughes and more.
Calling their action is WCW alum Tony Schiavone and WWE alum Rich Brennan (Rich Bocchini).
In 2018, MLW conducted shows in Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, New York City, and Orlando.
In 2019, MLW will visit Philadelphia (Feb. 2), Chicago (March 2), New York City (April 4-5), and more.
Below are some video interviews with talent backstage in Miami.
MLW via Social Media
Like MLW on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/majorleaguewrestling
Follow MLW on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/MLW
Follow MLW on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/majorleaguewrestling
Learn more about MLW at: http://www.MLW.com
My Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
Twitter: @jimmyv3
YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/
Comments