Interviews with Major League Wrestling talent in Miami

By Jim Varsallone

January 29, 2019 10:52 AM

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA Photo By Jim Varsallone
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA Photo By Jim Varsallone

Major League Wrestling is taking advantage of the recent surge in pro wrestling awareness via social media.

The company features a bevy of combatants from up-and-comers and indie talent to established stars and legends.

Immersed in social media platforms, MLW is also on television weekly, Major League Wrestling: Fusion, at 8 p.m. on beIN SPORTS. Replays at 11 p.m. The show is also broadcast in Spanish on Tuesday nights.

Photo By Jim Varsallone

MLW has plenty of street cred. Working behind the scenes are:

Court Bauer: MLW founder; former WWE creative executive; executive producer of UFC Fight Pass/Combate Americas; senior vice president of American Enterprises for AAA Lucha Libre; adviser for Ring of Honor and Lucha Underground.

Jared St Laurent: MLW COO and oversees wrestling operations; popular podcaster for MLW Radio Network as Mister Saint Laurent; former creative Florida indies.

Photo By Jim Varsallone

Konnan: MLW agent; Impact Wrestling and MLW manager; co-founder of AAA; first CMLL champ; Hulk Hogan of Mexico; former WCW wrestler.

Alex Greenfield: serves as co-executive producer for MLW; former head writer WWE Smackdown.

Nelson Sweglar: head of MLW TV operations; formerly 20-plus years as head of WWE TV operations.

Charlie Bruzesse: works in MLW TV operations; former head of ECW TV operations.

Tim Walbert: director for MLW; former director for WWE RAW & SmackDown.

Dan Bynum: works in MLW production; former director for WCW, World Class Championship Wrestling.

Sean O’Heir: co-executive producer of MLW; former associate for Randy Couture/Xtreme Couture and FOX.

Sami Callihan: MLW senior agent; wrestles for Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground.



Photo By Jim Varsallone

Tommy Dreamer: MLW senior agent and wrestler; also works backstage and in the ring for Impact Wrestling; runs House of Hardcore; former ECW and WWE talent.

The wrestling roster also includes Low Ki, Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, Konnan, The new Hart Foundation (Teddy Hart, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Brian Pillman Jr.), Tommy Dreamer, Simon Gotch, Filthy Tom Lawlor, Rich Swann, Shane Strickland, The Dirty Blondes (Michael Patrick and Leo Brien) with Col. Robert Parker, Vandal Ortagun, Kotto Brazil, Ariel Dominguez, Ricky Martinez (Maxx Stardom), Salina de la Renta, Ace Romero, Barrington Hughes and more.

Photo By Jim Varsallone

Calling their action is WCW alum Tony Schiavone and WWE alum Rich Brennan (Rich Bocchini).

In 2018, MLW conducted shows in Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, New York City, and Orlando.

In 2019, MLW will visit Philadelphia (Feb. 2), Chicago (March 2), New York City (April 4-5), and more.

