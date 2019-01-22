This wrestler from down under looking to WOW fans on her way to the top

With an intense athletic background — including boxing and Muay Thai — Simone Sherie is indicative of the type of female combatant in today’s pro wrestling model, thanks to the evolution of a revolution in women’s wrestling.
Not only is sport an essential part of her DNA, but she is also a dancer of various styles (ballet, tap, jazz, etc.) and well traveled.
Originally from Australia, she now resides in California, a place where she is finding herself — mentally, physically and professionally — and California is the starting point of her in-ring pro wrestling journey.
Princess Aussie, a beauty with the strength of a warrior, is her WOW (Women of Wrestling) superhero persona, and the soul of that character is reflective of the real Simone Sherie.
Princess Aussie talks her wrestling persona, her mom, growing up in Australia.
A pro wrestling fan as a youth in the Land Down Under, she began her in-ring pro wrestling adventure in 2016, training at the WOW (Women of Wrestling) Training Center in Southern California.
Princess Aussie talks becoming a pro wrestler.
Debuting in 2017, this rookie of sorts is someone to watch, an up-and-comer on the WOW roster.
Don’t be fooled by her good looks, sweet charm and seductive accent. Princess Aussie is tough, physical, conditioned and will go to the air.
She can dish it out as well as take it, and she can punch.
Also adept at rugby, she will go toe-to-toe with the guys (training and competition) in any sport.
Princess Aussie talks boxing, athletics, pro wrestling training.
About WOW on AXS
From Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and founder of the original GLOW “Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling” David McLane comes the groundbreaking all-female wrestling promotion WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING to AXS TV on Fridays at 9 p.m.
Featuring talented professional wrestlers, dubbed Superheroes, WOW is led by its champion (and Florida’s own) Santana Garrett. The roster also includes Jessicka Havoc, Fire (Kiera Hogan), Holidead, and The Beverly Hills Babe (Amber O’Neal) along with The Beast, Stephy Slays, Jungle Grrrl, Chantilly Chella (Rachel Bostic) and The Temptress (Katarina Waters) and more.
WOW newcomer Princess Aussie talks WOW talent, conditioning, family, and advice.
Produced by Mark Burnett (Shark Tank, The Voice, Survivor, Lucha Underground), the one-hour WOW show is an integral part of AXS TV’s new Friday Night Fights lineup.
About Friday Night Fights on AXS
Owned by NBA Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban, AXS TV boasts a new “Friday Night Fights” roster that packs 4 1/2 hours of original MMA and pro wrestling content every week.
“Friday Night Fights” drop kicks-off each week with the “King of Strong Style” New Japan Pro Wrestling at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT featuring real-time, same-week coverage of the promotion’s biggest events in 2019 anchored by critically acclaimed commentator Kevin Kelly.
WOW (Women of Wrestling) follows at 9 p.m.
The new weekly lineup concludes with the return of Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA), the premier MMA organization for rising stars and top prospects. AXS TV is the exclusive U.S. broadcast home for LFA’s 30 live events this year, which airs at 10 p.m.
