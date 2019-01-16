Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, David McLane, Andrew Simon talk Women of Wrestling on AXS TV

NBA Los Angeles Lakers and WOW (Women of Wrestling) Owner Jeanie Buss, WOW Founder David McLane and AXS TV FIGHTS CEO Andrew Simon recently participated in a media conference call Q&A to discuss their new TV series WOW (Women of Wrestling).
WOW — an eight-episode series featuring intense, solid women’s pro wrestling action — premieres Friday at 9 p.m. on AXS TV.
This weekly show is part of AXS TV’s new Friday Night Fights block.
WOW Owner Jeanie Buss, WOW Founder David McLane, AXS TV Fights CEO Andrew Simon talk WOW on AXS TV.
Florida’s own Santana Garrett, a second-generation wrestler, is very representative of the WOW roster, which features superheroes. Garrett, the top superhero, is the WOW champion.
Garrett, who has wrestled in Japan, also has experience training aspiring women wrestlers. Her focus these days is defending her WOW title.
Tessa Blanchard, a third-generation competitor, is her biggest challenge to date. One of the best wrestlers in the business at just 23 years old, Blanchard is a new addition to the WOW roster, and she is looking to make her mark in the ring and out.
Blanchard recently moved from Florida to California to team with Selina Majors in running the WOW (Women of Wrestling) Training Center, a women’s only wrestling training facility.
McLane talks goals and Blanchard, and WOW owner Buss talks women athletes.
WOW is unlike GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling). The emphasis of WOW is solid pro wrestling action, rather than campy out-of-the ring skits. The wrestlers are athletic and skilled, continuing the evolution of a revolution in women’s wrestling.
WOW also includes Jessicka Havoc, Fire (Kiera Hogan), Holidead, and The Beverly Hills Babe (Amber O’Neal) along with The Beast, Stephy Slays, Chantilly Chella (Rachel Bostic) and The Temptress (Katarina Waters) and more.
McLane talks health insurance for the WOW roster, and AXS TV Fights CEO Andrew Simon discusses All Elite Wrestling (AEW).
Produced by Mark Burnett (Shark Tank, The Voice, Survivor, Lucha Underground), the one-hour WOW show is an integral part of AXS TV’s new Friday Night Fights lineup. New Japan Pro Wrestling and Legacy Fighting Alliance MMA are also part of the action-packed block.
AXS TV is owned by NBA Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban (Shark Tank).
For more info, click http://www.wowe.com/.
About WOW on AXS
From Buss and founder of the original GLOW “Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling” McLane comes the groundbreaking all-female wrestling promotion WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING to AXS TV on Friday, Jan. 18 at 9pE/6pP.
The premiere episode features four powerhouse matches and also includes the arrival of third-generation wrestling superstar, the Born Legend, Tessa Blanchard, as she sets to immediately make her mark by demanding a title match against WOW Champ (and Florida’s own) Santana Garrett.
The season drop kicks-off with the phenom The Beast looks to destroy fan-favorite Stephy Slays.
Then, “The Governor’s Daughter” Abilene Maverick tries not to get burned when she faces Fire in a ingles match.
WOW bombshells “The All Natural” Khloe Hurtz and Eye Candy go toe-to-toe in a battle of beauty and brawn.
It all leads to the highly anticipated main event, when WOW legend Jungle Grrrl gets her long-awaited shot at redemption, putting her legacy on the line as she wrestles Garrett for the coveted WOW title in a high-stakes match to close the show.
About Friday Night Fights on AXS
AXS TV unveils a new “Friday Night Fights” roster that packs 4 1/2 hours of original MMA and pro wrestling content every week beginning Friday at 8 p.m.
“Friday Night Fights” drop kicks-off each week with the “King of Strong Style” New Japan Pro Wrestling at 8 p.m. featuring real-time, same-week coverage of the promotion’s biggest events in 2019 anchored by critically acclaimed commentator Kevin Kelly.
On Friday, TV premieres the final hour of NJPW’s “Wrestle Kingdom 13” with a special episode showcasing IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Kushida against challenger Taiji Ishimori and a Gauntlet Match to determine the No.1 contender for the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship.
NJPW on AXS TV continues with two weeks of “New Year Dash 2019” starting Jan. 25 and five weeks of “New Beginning in Sapporo and Osaka” starting Feb. 8.
The new weekly lineup concludes with the return of Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA), the premier MMA organization for rising stars and top prospects. AXS TV is the exclusive U.S. broadcast home for LFA’s 30 live events this year, which will air at its new time, 10 p.m.
