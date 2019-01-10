A whip off the old block, this WWE NXT Superstar puts the EST in all things great

Foreign objects such as chairs, brass knuckles, title belts and straps are illegal to use in the world of professional wrestling, because of the unfair advantage it gives the sneaky combatant.
That brings us to WWE NXT Superstar Bianca Belair. This talented wrestler has a not-so-secret weapon, and she doesn’t need to hide her distinct advantage, because it is legal, even though it’s just as lethal as Betsy — the bullwhip of Outlaw Ron Bass.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
---
It’s her long dark hair. Tightly wound, it drops to her ankles, and she can do plenty of damage to her opposition by swinging her braided locks with her hand onto the opponent’s back or midsection.
The harsh sound it makes when whooshing hair meets body elicits gasps from the crowd and cringes and screams from her adversary.
But her hair is just one quality that stands out for this hard-working, fast-learning and naturally-gifted PrincessEST of Belair...who is a Will Smith fan.
As evident by her ability and ring gear, she puts the EST into all things great.
Bianca Belair talks her ring name, ring gear, WWE Performance Center, Will Smith, and hair.
A tough competitor, Belair is a former track and field star athlete, specializing in the hurdles at the NCAA Division I level. Graduating from the University of Tennessee, she earned All SEC honors. Her aptitude resonated in the classroom as well, being named twice to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.
A Knoxville, Tennessee original, she excelled prior at Austin-East High School where she won state titles, was an All-American and carried an impressive 3.8 GPA. After a couple of years of college, she took time off to deal with personal issues but impressively returned to complete her academic and athletic career.
Bianca Belair talks Austin-East High School, sports she played, college journey, track prowess and more.
Following high school and college, she turned her attention to CrossFit and powerlifting, before embarking on a WWE journey.
Now 29, Belair is making great strides in WWE’s NXT, one of the hottest brands in the pro wrestling/sports entertainment industry.
Debuting in September 2016, she is another wrestler who has developed quite well (improving and proving) from the guidance and training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
In 2017, Belair competed in the inaugural WWE Mae Young Classic.
In 2018, she participated in the Women’s Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. She ranked 85 of the top 100 female wrestlers in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated PWI Female 100, and she also made her WWE video game debut as a playable character in WWE 2K19.
As for 2019, Belair will have her biggest match to date, when she faces NXT women’s champ Shayna Baszler for the title at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix on Jan. 26 during Royal Rumble Weekend. That spectacular will be live on WWE Network.
Bianca Belair talks University of Tennessee, academic achievements, Olympic aspirations, facing Shayna Baszler for the belt at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix, and more,
Focusing on her own career, Belair does note that she has a favorite tag team in WWE. The Street Profits, of course.
Her husband is Montez Ford of that rising tag team in NXT. Coincidentally, he is also a former track star.
Company picnic, relay races, they’re my pick.
WWE NXT in Fort Pierce
WWE’s NXT will be in Fort Pierce on Friday, Jan. 11 at the Havert L. Fenn Center.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
See the future of Raw and SmackDown with WWE’s hot brand of emerging talent through its developmental process via the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
Pre-show meet-and-greet is included in the admission price.
Fan of the Night via Twitter post receives merch and a photo with NXT talent.
Check out HavertLFennCenter
For tickets to any NXT show, click WWENXTShowInfo.
NXT on WWE Network
NXT is 8 p.m. ET Wednesdays on WWE Network.
My Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
Twitter: @jimmyv3
YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/
Comments