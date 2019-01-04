Interview with Eli Drake who battles Monster Abyss at Impact Wrestling Homecoming

Impact Wrestling returns to where it all started 17 years ago at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds Sports Arena in Nashville on Sunday for Homecoming on pay-per-view and the FITE app.
Known as The Asylum for Impact Wrestling shows, the venue will host an action packed card with some outstanding talent, including Johnny Impact, Brian Cage, Tessa Blanchard, Taya Valkyrie, LAX (Santana and Ortiz) with Konnan, The Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix), Jake Crist, Ethan Page, Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, Moose, CBS Survivor winner Nick Wilson and contestant Davie Rickenbacker, Eli Drake, and more.
Speaking of Drake, the former Impact Wrestling world champ will be pitted against The Monster Abyss for a Monster’s Ball match, and what better place for a match of that aptitude than The Asylum.
Drake, 36, talks Impact Wrestling Homecoming, facing Abyss in The Asylum, preparing for Monster’s Ball, being the Impact Wrestling Putt-Putt Mini Golf Champ, and more.
Drake talks how he got his start in pro wrestling, who he watched growing up, calling WWE Talent Relations, training at Heartland Wrestling Association, playing sports as a youth, being a big basketball fan and more.
Drake, a native of Hagerstown, Maryland, talks Hagerstown, being on the TNT reality TV show “The Hero” which was hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, having a bit part on the FOX sitcom “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Impact Wrestling moving to the Pursuit Channel on Jan. 11 and more.
Impact Wrestling Homecoming
The three-hour extravaganza on Sunday drop kicks-off at 8 p.m. and will be distributed on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view, including DISH, DirecTV, iN Demand, Vubiquity, Rogers, Bell, Shaw and Sasktel across North America, and streaming live globally exclusively on the FITE.tv app.
For more information on how to order Homecoming,
visit www.impactwrestling.com/home-coming.
Impact Wrestling on Pursuit
Impact Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., is moving to the Pursuit Channel, beginning 10 p.m. Jan. 11.
See the stars of Impact, including Champion Johnny Impact, Brian Cage, Eli Drake, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan, Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, Rich Swann, LAX, the high-flying X-Division and the Knockouts featuring Champion Tessa Blanchard, Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Allie and Su Yung.
For more info, click ImpactWrestling
Also visit ImpactWrestlingYouTube
