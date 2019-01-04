Fighting

Interview with Eli Drake who battles Monster Abyss at Impact Wrestling Homecoming

By Jim Varsallone

January 04, 2019 04:04 PM

Impact Wrestling returns to where it all started 17 years ago at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds Sports Arena in Nashville on Sunday for Homecoming on pay-per-view and the FITE app.

Known as The Asylum for Impact Wrestling shows, the venue will host an action packed card with some outstanding talent, including Johnny Impact, Brian Cage, Tessa Blanchard, Taya Valkyrie, LAX (Santana and Ortiz) with Konnan, The Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix), Jake Crist, Ethan Page, Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, Moose, CBS Survivor winner Nick Wilson and contestant Davie Rickenbacker, Eli Drake, and more.

Speaking of Drake, the former Impact Wrestling world champ will be pitted against The Monster Abyss for a Monster’s Ball match, and what better place for a match of that aptitude than The Asylum.

Drake, 36, talks Impact Wrestling Homecoming, facing Abyss in The Asylum, preparing for Monster’s Ball, being the Impact Wrestling Putt-Putt Mini Golf Champ, and more.

Drake talks how he got his start in pro wrestling, who he watched growing up, calling WWE Talent Relations, training at Heartland Wrestling Association, playing sports as a youth, being a big basketball fan and more.

Drake, a native of Hagerstown, Maryland, talks Hagerstown, being on the TNT reality TV show “The Hero” which was hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, having a bit part on the FOX sitcom “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Impact Wrestling moving to the Pursuit Channel on Jan. 11 and more.

Impact Wrestling Homecoming

The three-hour extravaganza on Sunday drop kicks-off at 8 p.m. and will be distributed on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view, including DISH, DirecTV, iN Demand, Vubiquity, Rogers, Bell, Shaw and Sasktel across North America, and streaming live globally exclusively on the FITE.tv app.

For more information on how to order Homecoming,

visit www.impactwrestling.com/home-coming.

Impact Wrestling on Pursuit

Impact Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., is moving to the Pursuit Channel, beginning 10 p.m. Jan. 11.

See the stars of Impact, including Champion Johnny Impact, Brian Cage, Eli Drake, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan, Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, Rich Swann, LAX, the high-flying X-Division and the Knockouts featuring Champion Tessa Blanchard, Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Allie and Su Yung.

DvLG0GVWwAYBfmW.png

For more info, click ImpactWrestling

Also visit ImpactWrestlingYouTube

My Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/

Jim Varsallone

Jim Varsallone covers pro wrestling, something he’s done since his college days in the late 1980s. Spanning four decades, he currently covers WWE (Raw, SmackDown and NXT), Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground, MLW and the South Florida indies. He also writes MMA -- mostly profile stories and video interviews with American Top Team talent in South Florida. As for pro wrestling, he writes features stories and profile pieces, updates upcoming show schedules in South Florida, photographs the action and interviews talent (audio and video) -- sharing the content here and via social media on his Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel).

