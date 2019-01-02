Fighting

Pro wrestling in South Florida in January with BluePrint, NXT, Platinum, CCW, Gangrel

By Jim Varsallone

January 02, 2019

Photo By Jim Varsallone
Photo By Jim Varsallone

The new year brings some exciting pro wrestling to South Florida.

Plenty of indie shows in January throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties as well as WWE’s NXT in Fort Pierce.

You can see established talent, rising stars, legends, up-and-comers and the future of WWE.

Ticket prices are very reasonable. Seating is close to the action, and talent is accessible, meeting fans and selling merch -- some cool T-shirts and photos. Food and beverages are for sale, too.

As for the card, the shows are family friendly (for the most part). Hey, it’s not checkers or chess. It’s physical and intense, and you never know who might be seated in the crowd, i.e. Ata Maivia Johnson, Khalilah Ali, Dave Kosgrove, Orlando Tito Colon, Sarona Snuka, Billy Fives, Prime Time Daryl Davis, Cliff Anderson, Urkel Dudley, Marco Salvino, South Florida legend Rusty Brooks.

BluePrint Pro in Deerfield Beach

BluePrint Pro Wrestling is Saturday for its one-year anniversary show at the DS SportsPlex in Deerfield Beach.

Bell time 7:30 p.m.

See Austin Theory, Darby Allin, American Top Team’s King Mo, Mike Verna, Dylan Bostic, Snoop Strikes (MLW’s Kotto Brazil), Tracer X, Angel Fashion, Hunter Law, Metro Brothers, Gym Nasty Boys, Effy, Aria Blake, Katalina Perez, Troy Hollywood, Menschy Mandelson, The Haitian Sensation, Chuckles, ATT’s John Hartnett and Blake Bowman, Billy Brash, Beastly and more.

Your ring announcer is WSVN Ch.7’s Chris Van Vliet of Deco Drive.

WWE NXT in Fort Pierce

WWE’s NXT will be in Fort Pierce on Jan. 11 at the Havert L. Fenn Center.

Bell time is 7:30 p.m.

See the future of Raw and SmackDown with WWE’s hot brand of emerging talent through its developmental process via the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Pre-show meet-n-greet is included in the admission price.

Platinum Pro in West Palm Beach

Platinum Pro Wrestling returns to West Palm Beach on Saturday, Jan. 19 for its 2-year anniversary event at The Crossfit Squad.

Bell time is 8 p.m.

PPW Silverweight Champion - Maxx Stardom

PPW Platinumweight Champion - C.J. O’Doyle

PPW Starlight Champion - Jenna Van Muscles

PPW Doubles Division Champions - Cash & Flash

Also scheduled: Romeo Quevedo, Wes Brisco, Jake St. Patrick, The Guadalupe Brothers, Kaci Lennox, Chuckles The Clown, Fabulous Fitness, MDK, Suntan Supaman, Chico Adams, Larry Lane, Chris Charger, Dante Marquis Carter, Santeria Cortez, Samuel Conyers, Fabulous Frank and more.

CCW in Coral Springs

Coastal Championship Wrestling is Saturday, Jan. 26 at Coral Springs Charter School.

Bell time 8 p.m.

WWE alum Hurricane Helms, ECW alum Super Crazy, ROH wrestler Josh “The Goods” Woods, rising AAA star and CCW Women’s Champion Vanilla Vargas, CCW Heavyweight Champion David Mercury, Cha Cha Charlie and more.

Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum in Dania Beach

Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum is Sunday, Jan. 27 at Gangrel’s training facility in Dania Beach.

Bell time 4 p.m.

British Wolf, Chico Adams, Dynamtie Didi, Flex Stud Magnum, Trevor Read, The Lucero Twins, Jorden Extacy, Chris Carter, Rocky Radley, and more.

