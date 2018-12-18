In her home state, this stellar WWE Superstar hypes WWE Tribute To the Troops special

WWE Superstar Ember Moon felt right at home, spending time with U.S. servicemen and women at Fort Hood, a U.S. military base in Killeen, Texas, which is about three hours from Garland, where Moon grew up.
Moon, her colleagues and other WWE personnel enjoyed the lengthy visit, putting lots of smiles on faces — U.S. military faces and their families — during WWE’s 16th annual Tribute to the Troops spectacular.
Continuing the tradition of legendary entertainer Bob Hope, WWE honors the U.S. servicemen and women and their families by bringing the best of sports, entertainment and pop culture to a military base in the United States.
This time it’s Fort Hood.
Moon, nicknamed The War Goddess, discusses WWE Tribute to the Troops in her home state, what she did there, the event’s significance and more.
The day included meet-n-greets, maneuvers with the troops, a be a STAR anti-bullying rally and of course some stellar wrestling matches.
Fitting that a network named USA will broadcast this outstanding event to honor the U.S. troops and their families at 9 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 20 on the USA Network. It is a major part of WWE Holiday Week on the USA Network.
About Ember Moon
Moon stands 5-foot-2, bur she is a force in the ring, taking it to all comers, no matter the size.
After initially training under Texas wrestling legend Skandor Akbar, Moon continued her journey by enrolling at Booker T’s Pro Wrestling Alliance (now Reality of Wrestling) in Houston.
Debuting in 2007, the talented Moon worked the indies as well as Shimmer and Women Superstars Uncensored. She signed with WWE in late 2015 and then trained at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. She joined WWE’s main roster in April. She is a former champ for WSU and WWE NXT, and Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked her 18th of the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50 of 2017.
With the evolution of a revolution in women’s wrestling, Moon is helping to continue the cause. She teamed with WWE Raw Women’s Champ Rowdy Ronda Rousey against former champ Nia Jax and Tamina in the main event of a recent Monday Night Raw on USA Network.
Moon talks about that Raw main event match, the chess club and more.
Speaking of video games, Moon made her WWE video game debut as a playable character in WWE 2K18 and made her second video game appearance in WWE 2K19.
Moon notes friends and family in the military and if she considered joining the armed forces. She also mentions comic books and video games via the questioning.
The 16th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops celebration — emanating from Fort Hood, a U.S. military post in in Killeen, Texas — will be broadcast Thursday, Dec. 20 at 9/8c on USA Network.
This year’s two-hour event features a special appearance by Jon Stewart, former host of The Daily Show, a WWE fan and a long-time supporter of the U.S. servicemen and women. In addition, rising country music star Morgan Wallen performs for the troops in attendance.
WWE began Tribute to the Troops in 2003 to honor the U.S. servicemen and women and their families. In the tradition of Bob Hope, WWE brings together the best of sports, entertainment and pop culture with celebrity appearances and performances from music’s most popular acts in what is considered TV’s most patriotic and heartwarming show of the year.
“Entertainment companies such as WWE and other nationally recognized performers and performances which have visited Fort Hood in the past are a tremendous morale booster for our Soldiers and their families,” Col. Henry Perry, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood commander, told WWE.com. “It shows how a little bit of their time can give our Soldiers some relaxation, good fun and enjoy much needed down time experiencing something they don’t see every day.”
WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon added: “It is an honor to celebrate our servicemen and women for their unwavering commitment and sacrifice to our country. We are proud to return to Fort Hood and continue WWE’s Tribute to the Troops tradition for the 16th consecutive year.”
While in Fort Hood, WWE Superstars spend time giving back to military personnel and their families. Activities include a Be a STAR bullying prevention rally, as well as hospital visits and military outreach initiatives across the base.
Furthermore, WWE makes a financial contribution to Celebration of Love, a local non-profit organization dedicated to supporting U.S. soldiers, veterans and their families through their Soldiers of America program. This year, Celebration of Love is holding a Christmas Toy Drive, gifting 1,200 bikes and toys to military children at Fort Hood.
WWE also held Tribute to the Troops in Fort Hood in late 2010.
Moon was making her debut for Shimmer in late 2010.
For more info, click: WWETributeToTheTroopsInfo.
