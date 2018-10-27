Watch out Four Horsewomen of MMA, two more may have that pro wrestling itch

The Four Horsewomen of MMA are signed to WWE with Ronda Rousey already making quite the impact as the WWE Raw Women’s Champion.
Her three compadres (Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir) are in WWE’s hot brand NXT with Baszler a former NXT Women’s Champ. They train at the prestigious WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
Speaking of Florida and MMA, on Friday, Oct. 26 in South Florida, two more bad asses surprised by stepping into a pro wrestling ring, and if they ever decided to transition to pro wrestling, look out Four Horsewomen of MMA and WWE.
UFC Standout Joanna Champion Jędrzejczyk and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu World Champion Gezary Gia Matuda got involved in King MoMania, the annual Halloween-time pro wrestling show at American Top Team in Coconut Creek. The event was in conjunction with BluePrint Pro Wrestling.
Here’s what went down.
The Spoiled Brat Aria Blake (MLW), as the heel, chastised show host and Bellator fighter King Mo Muhammed Lawal, after she was kissed (not to her liking) by Big Barrington Hughes (MLW) following her boyfriend Hunter Law’s match.
Mo, standing outside the ring, then asked the irritable Blake to escort her dazed boyfriend from the ring. She refused and challenged King Mo to make her leave.
Being the gentleman, King Mo said he could not touch a woman, and Blake knew that, mocking him.
So Mo summonsed his two friends (Jędrzejczyk and Matuda) from the back to take care of business, and they did, teaching Blake a lesson to the delight of the crowd.
Jędrzejczyk, a former UFC champion, is one of the best MMA fighters in the world (man or woman). and Matuda is one tough grappler, bar none.
If anyone could give Rowdy Ronda Rousey a run for her money in WWE, it is the proud Polish born Jędrzejczyk, also known as Joanna Champion and Joanna Violence. She’s tough, too, trains hard, learns fast, understands branding and is very comfortable with a microphone.
Matuda, who placed a modified armbar on Blake to end the wrestling segment, is noted for using a flying armbar to submit opponents.
Is pro wrestling/sports entertainment something that interests Jędrzejczyk and Matuda? Following the altercation, Jędrzejczyk mentioned Ronda Rousey and WWE on her social media.
Here is what Jędrzejczyk shared on her Facebook page.
Still focused on her MMA career, Jędrzejczyk noted “after,” but could she do both, so to speak, simultaneously? With the right company and the right deal, it worked for Bobby Lashley (Impact Wrestling) and Brock Lesnar (WWE).
Maybe one day, four talents who starred in the MMA world can co-main event a WWE pay-per-view. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley and Ronda Rousey vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk. In the words of WWE, never say never.
