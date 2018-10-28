South Florida ready to hail King Ricochet when WWE’s hot brand NXT comes to town

Winning the NXT North American Champion makes him the current king of North America.
Adding to his legacy, he was king of the indies and may one day become King of the Ring.
Though, no matter what happens (past, present, future), he will always proudly be king of Paducah.
Ricochet -- hailing from Paducah, Ky. -- helps lead an exceptional court of superstars, when WWE’s NXT presents a special South Florida Tour with stops in West Palm Beach (Nov. 1), Fort Pierce (Nov. 2) and Miami (Nov. 3).
South Florida -- home to NXT’s Norman Smiley and Tino Sabbatelli and EC3 (wink) -- will welcome Ricochet and NXT to the Palm Beach County Convention Center, the Havert L. Fenn Center and The Fieldhouse at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami in Coral Gables.
NXT travels to Fort Pierce almost monthly, but Miami and West Palm Beach are rare destinations for the hot brand.
South Florida, that makes this must-see NXT.
In an audio interview with the 30-year-old standout, Ricochet discusses South Florida as well as Kentucky, Paducah, Mud Lick, Hillbilly Jim, Louisville basketball, Tennessee Titans football and more.
Below, he talks about Roman Reigns, Adam Cole, the NXT North American Title, Masks, Tattoos and more.
WWE NXT in Miami
NXT will also be at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Thursday, Nov. 1.
Click this link for NXTWestPalmBeachInfo.
WWE NXT will be at The Fieldhouse at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami on Saturday, Nov. 3 in Coral Gables.
Click this link for NXTMiamiInfo.
In between, NXT will make its usual stop at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce (Friday, Nov. 2).
Click this link for AllNXTTicketInfo.
Bell time for all three shows is 7:30 p.m.
