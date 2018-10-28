South Florida ready to hail King Ricochet when WWE’s hot brand NXT comes to town

King Ricochet is the NXT North American Champion, and he will lead NXT through a three-day South Florida tour, drop kicking-off Thursday, Nov. 1 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, followed by Friday, Nov. 2 at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce and closing on Saturday, Nov. 3 at The Fieldhouse of the Watsco Center at the University of Miami in Coral Gables.