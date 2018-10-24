WWE alum, podcast host excited about historic Evolution of women’s wrestling

There were plenty of times Lilian Garcia would be the only female talent on a WWE pay-per-view.
How times have changed.
On Sunday, WWE introduces its first all-women pay-per-view (also streaming live on WWE Network) fittingly titled “Evolution.”
Garcia, a singer and longtime ring announcer for WWE, will be part of that historic event, as one of the ring announcers.
Not too long ago, Garcia returned to the company she loves to announce the inaugural WWE WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 on April 8, 2018.
Currently, this WWE alum and multitalented star is hosting a very successful podcast, “Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia,” featuring in-depth, informative, inspiring, revealing and fun interviews with guests like Stephanie McMahon, Charlotte Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Natalya, Nikki Bella, Bautista, and Alexa Bliss.
Shoe meet other foot. I recently interviewed the lovely and talented Garcia, getting her thoughts and opinions on various subjects.
Garcia discusses her successful Chasing Glory podcast, dealing with bulimia, interviewing Bliss and Natalya about overcoming issues, and more.
Continuing with Garcia, the University of South Carolina grad discusses Gamecocks, college football, Lita, the historic Evolution PPV, Fozzy, Molly Holly, Chasing Glory podcast and more. Note, the interview conducted prior to knowing her involvement in Evolution.
“Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia” very cool. That podcast is worth a listen.
Former WWE ring announcer and current WWE Ambassador Lilian Garcia is the host, creator and executive producer of the 5-star “Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia” podcast.
The podcast is tremendously successful with more than 4-million global downloads since August 2017.
Lilian’s interviewed everyone from Stone Cold Steve Austin to Nikki Bella to Dave Bautista to Natalya and Stephanie McMahon. On her latest podcast Alexa Bliss returns to talk the WWE history making Evolution PPV.
Politely, Lilian gets people to open up and reveal things for the first time publicly.
Chasing Glory is an important extension of her already illustrious career.
Lilian holds the honor of being the first female and Latina to host WrestleMania. She sang at WrestleManias. She is WWE’s first “Decade Diva.” She announced the inaugural WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal in April 2018. and the finals of the inaugural Mae Young Classic in September 2017. She was the first person to perform the National Anthem at a public forum after September 11, 2001.
Lilian has more than 2.5-million followers across her social media platforms.
Lilian’s Chasing Glory
Lilian Garcia is a woman with a platform. The face of a brand, Lilian has solidified her name into the sports entertainment and wellness space, encouraging others to live authentically and make inspired Lilian Garcia Approved choices.
Lilian is a multi-talented singer/songwriter, television personality and producer. This Spanish beauty spent 15 years working with WWE as a ring announcer, host and singer. She paved a way by being the first female to announce WrestleMania.
She continues her successful career with her own podcast, which brings the heat and unhinges the podcast world by giving you an all-access pass to human interest stories with your favorite athletes and entertainers.
“Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia” peels back the layers and dives deep into how they got to where they are today, and the real-life challenges in making their dreams come true.
When you search a star on Wikipedia, you learn their accomplishments. “Chasing Glory” divulges what it took to earn them. It’s about to get real, raw and inspiring every week on “Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia.”
